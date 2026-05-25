The next Tonale is carrying the weight of the whole Biscione

Alfa Romeo promised us raw Italian passion, roaring internal combustion engines, and the kind of automotive soul that could make a grown enthusiast weep. Today, Stellantis promises us platform synergy, corporate efficiency, and an Investor Day that left painful question marks over the futures of the Giulia and Stelvio. Enter the year 2028, and the ultimate savior of the legendary Biscione isn’t a sleek, asphalt-shredding sedan. The heavy crown of Alfa’s survival is being placed squarely on the growing shoulders of the next-generation Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Corporate leadership has decided that size does matter, plotting an aggressive growth spurt that will stretch the next-gen Tonale to a whopping 4.6 or 4.7 meters in length. That puts it uncomfortably close to the current Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s footprint. In reality, it’s a classic case of an ambitious younger sibling eating the older one’s lunch because the corporate brass isn’t entirely sure what else to build to keep the brand afloat in Europe.

To keep the Italian labor unions from throwing a fit, production will remain at the Melfi plant in Italy, which is rapidly transforming into the mother ship for Stellantis’s electrified SUVs. Underneath that gorgeous, dramatic Italian skin, the next Tonale will share its genetic makeup with the Jeep Compass, DS 7, and Lancia Gamma.

The ultimate challenge for Alfa Romeo’s engineering team will be injecting pure, unadulterated sports heart into a mechanical architecture that also has to satisfy a sensible American commuter and a quirky French luxury seeker.

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale Sport Speciale (European model shown)

Naturally, pure internal combustion engines are being sent to the automotive graveyard. The next Tonale will bow to the regulatory gods of Brussels and market demand, offering exclusively mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. It is an inevitable, eco-friendly future, even if it lacks the acoustic drama of Alfas past.

As for the styling, expect a few design cues borrowed from the little Junior, though it desperately needs to look modern without feeling like a sleek refrigerator, and sporty without looking like it’s trying too hard. In the end, that is the eternal Alfa Romeo paradox: trying to sell a romantic Italian dream while using a heavily shared global spreadsheet.