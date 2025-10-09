The next big thing from Ingolstadt, an Audi that can get muddy

Audi might soon dive headfirst into the world of true luxury off-roaders. After years of rumors and subtle hints, the four-ringed brand seems ready to take on the heavyweights, Mercedes and Land Rover.

The idea of a flagship 4×4 from Ingolstadt isn’t new. According to what Autocar recalls, back in 2023, then–design chief Marc Lichte teased the possibility of a model that would channel the spirit of the legendary Quattro rally cars while targeting a highly profitable segment Audi had yet to enter. “There’s potential,” Lichte said at the time. “There are only two premium players in that segment, and I think there’s room for a third”.

Lichte has since left, replaced by Massimo Frascella, formerly of Jaguar Land Rover, the very man who helped shape the modern Defender. His arrival only fueled speculation that Audi might be cooking up something similar.

Now, CEO Gernot Döllner has dropped the strongest hint yet. Asked whether the 4×4 project was still alive, he replied with a knowing grin: “Stay tuned”. Launching a niche, low-volume model might seem at odds with Döllner’s goal of simplifying Audi’s lineup, but he insists that halo cars play a vital role. “It’s not niche thinking,” he said. “Having a focused core range and a few specialized models to build the brand and transfer innovation works perfectly, it’s part of our strategy”. And when asked about the dream of an Audi Defender rival? “Don’t give up on that dream”, Döllner added.

Insiders suggest the luxury 4×4 could share its DNA with vehicles from the Volkswagen Group’s new Scout EV brand, namely the upcoming Traveler SUV and Terra pickup, potentially being built alongside them at VW’s new South Carolina plant.

With rising US import tariffs, local production seems increasingly logical. “We’re evaluating whether to establish an Audi plant in the US”, said Döllner. “But it depends on a stable tariff environment and regulatory conditions”. He also hinted that producing Audi models in an existing VW facility, such as the Scout factory, could be a “logical step”. For now, the final call remains open.