The new Volkswagen T7 eHYBRID facelift could finally kill range anxiety

The Volkswagen T7 Multivan is starting to show its age, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles knows it. Having been on the road since 2021, this massive people-mover is officially preparing for a much-needed mid-cycle facelift. Recently spotted shivering through cold-weather testing in Sweden, a prototype of the 2027 Volkswagen California, sporting “Ocean” decals and heavy camouflage, revealed that the future of camping is getting a serious tech injection.

Visually, the most striking changes are the larger headlights and a redesigned front bumper featuring reworked air intakes. While the “new nostrils” might look curious, they aren’t just for show. Volkswagen is bracing for the strict Euro 7 emissions regulations, set to take effect for new type approvals on November 2026.

These rules demand near-perfect thermal management, measuring nitrogen oxides and particulates from the second you turn the key. To help with the aesthetic, expect a continuous light strip and perhaps even an illuminated Volkswagen logo, because nothing says “eco-friendly” like more LEDs.

Inside, Volkswagen is finally addressing the elephant in the room, the widely criticized infotainment system. By 2027, the T7 Multivan and California will adopt the MIB4 (Modular Infotainment Matrix 4) architecture. This hardware glow-up includes a more powerful chipset, backlit sliders (finally!), and a digital assistant integrated with ChatGPT.

Under the hood, the powertrain lineup remains familiar, the 2.0 TDI, 2.0 TSI, and the 1.5 eHYBRID. Don’t hold your breath for a manual transmission; the dual-clutch (DSG) units, the six-speed DQ400e for the hybrid and the seven-speed DQ381 for the rest, are staying put for efficiency’s sake.

The plug-in hybrid remains the powerhouse of the family with 242 HP and 350 Nm of torque. Currently, the hybrid offers an electric range of 90-95 kilometers, but there’s a whisper of hope that the 2027 facelift might finally push that figure past the triple-digit 100-kilometer mark. If you have €78,647, the future of luxury vanning is almost here.