The new Fiat Grande Panda Fastback has been spotted in Northern Europe

The new Fiat Grande Panda Fastback was recently spotted in Sweden, fueling anticipation for its debut. Production of this model is planned for early 2026, with the first examples already being tested in northern Europe.

Fiat had already shown the concept of this fastback early last year, alongside what would later become the standard Fiat Grande Panda, an SUV, a pickup truck and even a camper van. Now, a pre-production example of the Fiat Grande Panda Fastback, fully camouflaged, has been caught during tests that Stellantis is conducting right in Sweden. The final designation of this model still remains to be discovered, with the “Grizzly” hypothesis circulating among enthusiasts.

Initially, the debut of the Fiat Grande Panda Fastback was expected at a later time than the Segment C SUV, currently known as the Giga Panda, Grande Panda or Grizzly, whose launch was expected this summer. However, it is now plausible that the two models may be unveiled in a closeperiod, or that the Fastback variant may even anticipate the SUV.

Fiat Panda range new models coming soon

Fiat’s range of Pandas is being further expanded, introducing new models that strengthen this strategic offering. The company is faithfully adhering to the announced timetable, with the launch of all planned models expected to be completed by 2027.

The timeline seems to be perfectly aligned with initial statements. In particular, production of the new Fiat Grande Panda Fastback is scheduled for early next year. Interestingly, the first prototypes are already circulating in Northern Europe, as witnessed by images that appeared in KindelAuto. In parallel, other examples have been spotted undergoing testing at the Balocco test center.

The Fiat Grande Panda Fastback promises to have a design that faithfully echoes the lines of the Concept unveiled in early 2024, just as was the case with the Traditional Grande Panda. This fidelity translates into a characteristic design of the headlamp clusters, both front and rear, with the distinctive “pixel” conformation. This styling choice was partly confirmed by real, albeit blurred, images released during the presentation of the Grande Panda.

The bodywork of the Grande Panda Fastback will also retain the descending roofline setup towards the rear, culminating in a slight hint of a third volume, as already suggested by the Concept images. This is despite the camouflage that characterized the prototypes.Mechanically, the entire model family will share most of the components. The powertrains will follow a “multi-energy” scheme, with hybrid and electric options. The only exception will be a purely thermal version, intended for the current Grande Panda. The basic platform will remain the Smart Car, already used for the Fiat Grande Panda and Citroën C3.