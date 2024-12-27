The new Giulia Quadrifoglio reinterprets the sports sedan concept

There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about the wait now coming to an end for Alfa Romeo’s new Stelvio model. But we also know that Alfa Romeo Giulia, one of the Biscione’s most anticipated models that will unveil its face in the spring of 2026. Its debut may come as a big surprise, one that many did not expect perhaps. In fact, the new Giulia will not be exclusively electric, as previously thought, but will offer a wider range, making available hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. This is a decision that will surely be able to please the most traditionalist fans, without sacrificing the electrification that characterizes most of the range. In particular, we will find the Quadrifoglio version that will certainly have all the makings of a real coup, with over a thousand horsepower and a record-breaking range.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia arrives in 2026

New Alfa Romeo Giulia will debut in the spring of 2026, of course if there are no problems or changes. The car is one of the most anticipated of all those announced with the new course of Alfa Romeo, which began under the leadership of Jean Philippe Imparato and will now continue with new CEO Santo Ficili. In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about this car about the news that it will not be only electric as was thought until a few months ago, but that there will be one or more thermal versions, most likely hybrids and perhaps plug-in hybrids.

This is very important news that manages to please the many fans of the brand who, according to the various sources, probably did not like the idea of having to deal with a new electric-only Alfa Romeo Giulia. Even if there will be one or more hybrid versions, however, electric will represent the majority in the future model range. For this very reason, even the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version will have a totally zero-emission engine.

High-level features for the new Giulia Quadrifoglio

About this version of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, great curiosity has arisen not only among mere enthusiasts but also among insiders. In fact, it seems that this could be a car that could be very surprising in its features and performance. In fact, the car will be a concentrate of great power and extraordinary aerodynamics and will also be very technological. We are talking about a car that should have more than a thousand horsepower and a range that should reach 800 km with a full recharge that will happen very quickly about 18 minutes.

The Quadrifoglio should also have a number of aesthetic features that will differentiate it from the rest of the Giulia range, which should start with an entry level version with about 300 horsepower. At the moment these are the news we have put together, for the rest of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia we will surely know much more next year. Probably, more news could also come after the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which anticipates it by about a year. Indeed, the two cars will share the same design, the same platform, much of the engine range and even the same Cassino factory.