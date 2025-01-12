The new gen Compass will debut in Europe in April and by year’s end in America

The first to see the car will be Europeans, followed by launches in South America mid-year and North America later this year. With this new generation, Jeep wants to try to position the Compass as a leading player in its segment. The exterior design will be completely revamped, taking inspiration from larger models in the range, such as the Grand Cherokee. Squarer lines, pronounced wheel arches and a sportier stance will bring a more rugged and sophisticated look to the car compared to the current model.

Key features of the new Compass

Sources have indicated that the new Compass should have a slightly lengthened wheelbase, benefiting interior space. Nevertheless, Jeep will have to be very careful not to repeat the mistakes of the past. In fact, the current Compass, over the generations, has grown in size, eventually diminishing sales to the Cherokee. With the arrival of the new D-segment Cherokee, Jeep will have to strike the right balance with the increased size of the Compass to avoid creating overlap within the range.

The Jeep Compass is thus preparing to experience a major revolution, thanks to the use of the new STLA Medium platform from Stellantis. This architecture is very flexible and allows the Compass to embrace different types of powertrains, thus succeeding in meeting the needs of a market that is increasingly moving toward sustainability.

Jeep Compass 4xe

The 4xe variant is certainly the pinnacle of electrification for the Compass. With a dual electric motor configuration capable of delivering up to 382 horsepower, this version provides the driver with brilliant performance and a respectable range, estimated at more than 700 kilometers on a single charge. The 400-volt electric architecture manages to ensure high efficiency and fast charging.

Compass e-HYBRID

For those in need of a more affordable alternative suitable for urban use, the Compass e-HYBRID could be the ideal solution. This car carries a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 gasoline engine and a hybrid system. This version uses front-wheel drive and provides optimal efficiency on city routes. The e-HYBRID will be available in both Europe and the Americas, contributing against emissions reduction and fuel consumption.

Compass ICE

ICE version for North America, where a return of the 2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, called Hurricane4, is planned. This engine will be fitted to new models before hybrid or electrified versions.

Production and pricing

Production, at least in the beginning, will begin at the Melfi assembly plant in Italy, only later it should also expand to the Goiana Automotive Hub in Pernambuco, Brazil. As production proceeds, it will then move to the Brampton assembly plant in Ontario, Canada. The Brampton plant will also be responsible for production of all models sold in the United States and Canada. Pricing currently remains unknown, but it is expected that Jeep could keep the Compass competitive with rivals operating in the market with similar features. The outgoing model starts at $27,495 (including shipping costs), so an equally attractive price is likely, but we will still have to wait for various conformations for this.