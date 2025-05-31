The New Fiat Uno turns 15 years since its launch in Brazil

The model marked a new era in compact design and innovation in Brazil . The Novo Uno also launched two new engines on the market: the Fire 1.0 Evo and the Fire 1.4 Evo, both Flex.

The New Uno turns 15 years since its launch

The New Uno turns 15 years since its launch, joining the list of iconic models in Fiat’s history. Launched in May 2010, the model represented a true revolution in the compact car segment, presenting innovative design, intelligent interior space solutions and cutting-edge technologies, continuing the legacy of the Uno, one of the most beloved and successful models in the domestic automotive industry.

Developed at the Betim Automotive Hub in Minas Gerais, the new generation of the Uno came to market with a lot of personality. With a unique design, the model had the “Round Square” concept, or “rounded square,” which recalled the square lines of the original Uno, but with rounded corners, giving the model a more modern look. Effective work by the Design Center South America team, which had the autonomy to come up with a unique design, effectively focusing on the Brazilian audience.

At that time, the New Uno was available in four versions: Vivace 1.0 Flex, Uno Way 1.0 Flex, Uno Attractive 1.4 Flex, and Uno Way 1.4 Flex. The model offered multiple customization options, both for visual and comfort elements, as well as 14 colors to choose from, including solid and metallic, three of which were new to the Fiat portfolio: Citrus Yellow and Splash Blue, exclusive to the Vivace and Attractive versions, and Box Green for the Way versions.

This quantity and differentiation of colors was disruptive and so iconic for the time that even today people refer to the “highlighter” Uno as the model painted in Citrus Yellow. This wide availability of colors was well represented in the campaign of the time called “Uno Duni Te.”

Two new engines on the market at the time

At the time, the model also marked the market debut of two new engines: the Fire 1.0 Evo and the Fire 1.4 Evo, both Flex. Combined with modern technologies, they provided power, fuel economy and low emissions. With the Fire 1.0 Evo engine, the model delivered 73 hp of power and 9.5 kgfm of torque when powered by gasoline. With ethanol, the value changed to 75 hp of power and 9.9 kgfm of torque. With the Fire 1.4 Evo engine, the car delivers 85 hp of power and 12.4 kgfm of torque with gasoline and 88 hp of power and 12.5 kgfm of torque with ethanol.

The Novo Uno also made history because it was the first domestic car equipped with Start-Stop technology. In September 2014, the Fiat Uno Evolution, MY15, pioneered the introduction of this system on a highly successful car in Brazil.

In 2016, the New Uno underwent changes. The model has a new exterior look and was chosen to launch the new, advanced Firefly engine family. Important technologies such as traction control (TC), stability control (ESC) and hill-start assist have made the Novo Uno one of the safest and most modern cars in its segment.

250 complimentary units for final farewell series

In 2021, the model concluded its participation in the domestic market with the farewell series of the Uno Ciao, a limited special series of 250 units as a tribute to an icon of the Brazilian automotive industry.

With this reference to the greeting “Ciao,” which has two meanings in Italian: it can be used both to greet someone and to say goodbye’, the Fiat Uno model, produced continuously since August 1984 at the Betim (MG) car plant, has accumulated 4,379,356 units produced.

Awards

The New Uno was a success and won numerous awards in its first year of launch. It was considered “Car of the Year 2011” and “Car of the Year 2011 by Popular Vote,” by Auto Esporte magazine; “Best Car by the Automotive Press,” “Best National Car,” and “Best Popular Car,” by ABIAUTO (Brazilian Automotive Press Association); “Best Car up to 1.000 cc” and “Best Car from 1,000 to 1,599 cc,” according to Top Car TV; “Best National Car,” at the 2011 CAR Awards by Car Magazine; and “10 Best 2011,” by Car and Driver magazine.

‘We are all Uno’

Uno has been a pioneer in numerous technologies in the industry. Its bodywork has always combined design and versatility, capable of offering unparalleled interior space, visibility and comfort, revolutionizing the segment. So much so that, upon its arrival (1984), the model inaugurated the “Small Outside, Big Inside” concept.

In 1987 came the Uno 1.5 R, the brand’s fastest Fiat, which went from 0 to 100 km/h in 12 seconds. The Uno’s role in democratizing mobility is unquestionable. In 1990 it was the first car in Brazil with a 1.0-liter engine, another first for the brand. Compact, lightweight, and spacious, it enabled millions of Brazilians to have a modern, zero-mile vehicle in their garages.

In 1994, the Mille ELX became the first successful car to offer air conditioning. In the same year, and at a time when no one was talking about downsizing, Fiat surprised the market by launching the Uno Turbo, which combined performance and efficiency in a model that quickly became the dream of Brazilians. 2013 saw the end of the model’s first generation, marked by the special Grazie Mille series.