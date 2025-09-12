The New Fiat Titano launches its “Titans of Life” campaign

Fiat presents a new campaign, this time for its latest launch: the new Fiat Titano pickup truck

Buenos Aires, Sept. 9, 2025 – In a world where determination, commitment and perseverance are key to overcoming daily challenges, Fiat presents a new campaign, this time for its latest launch: the new Fiat Titano pickup truck. With the slogan “The Titans of Life,” the campaign stars Lionel Scaloni, Technical Director of the Argentina National Football Team, and directly addresses those who face each day with courage and conviction.

“The titans of life”

“The titans of life are those individuals who, day after day, demonstrate unwavering strength and determination. They are the ones who get up early to go to work, who do not give up in the face of adversity, and who always try to surpass themselves. They are the unsung heroes who make the world go round. Lionel Scaloni, Technical Director of the National Football Team, perfectly embodies this image of the titans of life, and Fiat is proud to have him with us in conveying this message,” says Sabastián Gimenez, Director of Global Marketing Office-South America Region of Stellantis.

Manufactured in Argentina, the New Fiat Titano pickup has been officially launched in our market with a superior value proposition: excellent value for money, a highly efficient range, outstanding purchasing opportunities through various sales channels and a solid dealer network throughout the country.

The New Fiat Titan is equipped with the reliable and outstanding 200-hp Multijet 2.2 turbodiesel engine, providing the power needed for both field work and city driving. It also features a robust and attractive design and outstanding technological and safety features. The New Fiat Titano is the first product from Stellantis’ new pickup hub at the Córdoba plant, strengthening Fiat’s presence in Argentina and throughout the region.

To download it, click here: https://lion.app.box.com/s/uxaad571bmq90stzw2sjhxz5xvgzowah