The new Fiat Cronos is already in some dealerships before it is even unveiled

While the official launch is being awaited, selected dealerships in Argentina have already welcomed the Fiat Cronos into their showrooms, even before its debut. This surprising move gives enthusiasts and potential buyers an exclusive preview of the innovative design and cutting-edge features that distinguish this model. A recent image, in fact as we can see here, circulated by a well-known Brazilian website, testifies to the car’s presence at the dealership, further fueling curiosity around the new Fiat Cronos that has yet to make its official debut.

Fiat Cronos restyling in some dealerships ahead of its launch

Despite the wait for its official unveiling, the new restyled Fiat Cronos has made an unexpected appearance in some Argentine dealerships. In late March, Fiat had released the first official black-and-white images, anticipating a significant cosmetic update for the compact sedan, now in its seventh year. The announcement promised a full reveal “within a few weeks,” without specifying a specific date.

However, the secrecy was short-lived. An Argentine dealer inadvertently displayed the new Fiat Cronos in his Buenos Aires showroom, revealing the final model in its entirety, without any camouflage. This move allowed a close look at the revamped lines and styling details that will characterize the new phase of the car.

Even more surprising was the inclusion of the model in the dealership’s proposed financing plans, despite the fact that sales have not yet officially started. This situation is likely to cause confusion among potential buyers, who are eager to know all the details and specifications before the market launch.

It now remains to wait for official communication from Fiat to find out all the technical details, equipment and prices of the new restyled Fiat Cronos, confirming the anticipations that have emerged from this Argentine “leak.” This update represents an important step for the sedan, which is ready to compete again in the segment with a fresh and renewed design.

The Fiat Cronos boasts undisputed popularity in Argentina, evidenced by its record as the best-selling car for the past three consecutive years. On the strength of this success, the brand has introduced a restyling aimed at refreshing the sedan’s image, giving it a more contemporary look in line with automotive market trends.

The styling interventions made by Fiat focus mainly on the front of the vehicle, with the adoption of a new radiator grille characterized by pronounced vertical ribs. This distinctive element gives the car a more assertive and dynamic look. An additional modern touch is the introduction of LED headlights for higher trim versions, improving not only aesthetics but also visibility and safety while driving.

Under the hood, however, there are no significant new features. The engine range remains faithful to the reliable 1.3-liter powerplant, available in two power levels: 75 and 107 horsepower. Both engines have been updated to comply with the latest emissions regulations, ensuring a greater focus on the environment. As for the transmission, customers will be able to choose between a 5-speed manual transmission for more direct control and a CVT (continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission for a smoother, more comfortable ride.