The new Fiat 600 Hybrid is launched in Argentina

The Italian brand officially launches the New Fiat 600 Hybrid, the first electrified vehicle it will market in Argentina. Its 1.2L three-cylinder engine combines harmoniously with its 48V lithium-ion battery, achieving a pleasant and quiet ride. A modern incarnation of the legendary 600, which this year celebrates its 70th anniversary worldwide.

True to the past, building the future. This new Fiat 600 Hybrid pays tribute to its illustrious 1955 predecessor, adopting innovative technologies that take its versatility even further, whether in urban driving, on the open road, or even on adventures in the countryside. Combined with a 6-speed automatic transmission, e-DCT electric transmission, and dual clutch, and with paddle shifters, this hybrid alternative, with 145 hp and 230 Nm of torque, combines the efficiency and performance of a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with the efficiency of a 48V lithium-ion battery. From 0 to 50 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

The New Fiat 600 Hybrid can run in electric mode in traffic jams and when maneuvering, such as when starting or parking. Its energy recovery function also allows you to enjoy zero-emission driving in the city and on some road trips. A model that offers the best of both worlds. The engine’s performance is harmoniously combined with the comfort, silence, absence of vibrations, and driving pleasure that characterize electric mobility. In addition to providing the DGT’s “Eco” label, the electric motor provides extra power when needed, improving elasticity at low revs. This translates into more agile acceleration and starts, with silent departures and quick transitions.

The hybrid system in the new Fiat 600 Hybrid focuses on fuel efficiency, consuming 4.8 liters per 100 km. The 48V battery pack achieves this low consumption, with smooth starts and zero vibrations, offering an electric range of 1 km or 30 km/h, whichever comes first, taking control when starting or parking. These figures do not take into account the energy recovery function during deceleration, braking, and downhill slopes, which, in addition to recharging the battery, allows for many urban journeys without the need to use the combustion engine or consume fuel.

Performance features that are perfectly in tune with the versatile nature of the New Fiat 600 Hybrid, which, with its 385-liter trunk and spacious interior, is the ideal solution for both city lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. With a length of 4,178 mm and a height of 1,525 mm, both the interior and exterior of the New Fiat 600 Hybrid perfectly convey the Dolce Vita and the brand’s pop spirit, with a wide and renewed range of colors exclusive to its bodywork, offering five alternatives:

Naranja Sole

Azul Acqua

Azul Passione

Crema Capuccino

Blanco Gelatto

Among its distinctive exterior features, the New Fiat 600 Hybrid stands out with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lights and LED DRLs, fog lights, a piano black rear spoiler, and piano black side mirrors.

Packed with comfort features, the New Fiat 600 Hybrid incorporates characteristics that will make every trip much more enjoyable, starting with keyless entry. Inside, the model features a 10-inch multimedia center, a 7-inch full digital cluster, a multifunction leather steering wheel, chrome interior door handles, a wireless smartphone charger, black fabric upholstery, a center armrest, storage spaces for up to 15 liters, digital climate control, an auto-dimming interior mirror, six speakers, among other features that make the experience more enjoyable.

The New Fiat 600 Hybrid was designed to the highest safety standards, combining advanced technologies and driver assistance features. The model incorporates six airbags (front, side, and curtain) that effectively protect occupants, a suite of ADAS, and a package of outstanding equipment featuring.

In terms of after-sales, the New Fiat 600 Hybrid comes with a complete line of 20 original MOPAR accessories, designed to add style, practicality, and protection to everyday life.

Protection and security: volumetric alarm, anti-theft screws, baseboard protector, doorstops, and seat covers.

Transportation and cargo: roof bars, bike racks, ski racks, roof boxes, trunk dividers, and trunk nets.

Comfort and convenience: 12V charging cable with USB, cooler box, and mats (thermoformed for the passenger compartment and trunk).

Customization and style: colored front and rear logos, black interior console covers, and red version.

Warranty: 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first)

Price: USD 34.500