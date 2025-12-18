The new Dodge Charger Scat Pack is NASCAR’s worst-kept secret

The roar you hear in the distance isn’t just a Hemi. It’s the sound of Stellantis finally deciding that racing is cool again. In a move that has Mopar fans hyperventilating, the brand recently unveiled the new nose design for the NextGen Dodge Charger Scat Pack. It’s a high-speed billboard signaling that Dodge is officially eyeing a return to the NASCAR Cup Series.

The rollout is strategic and surprisingly fast. The new front end has already received the green light from the CARS Tour for the Pro Late Model division, and it’s likely headed for late model stock cars next. Here is a first glimpse of this aggressive new look at the PRI Show, where it debuted on the car of legendary driver Bubba Pollard. A man who has won basically everything except a trip to Mars in the amateur racing world.

But the ambition doesn’t stop at the local short track. Stellantis is building a legitimate development pipeline. While it might take a couple of years to see a Dodge Charger battling for a Cup Series title, the 2026 season is already looking crowded. Ram Trucks are set to invade the NASCAR Truck Series next year, giving fans plenty of reasons to ditch their current allegiances. Kaulig Racing has already assembled a lineup for the Ram squad that is reportedly “brash and bold,” aiming for wins, media dominance, and a potential championship run.

For the drivers, this is the best news in years. More options, more competition, and a clear path from Late Models to the Truck Series, and eventually, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Cup.

Seeing the Dodge Charger Scat Pack design hit the dirt and asphalt so early proves that Stellantis isn’t just dipping a toe back into the water. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a skeptical rival, one thing is certain: by the time the 2026 racing season kicks off, the track is going to look a lot more like a Dodge showroom.