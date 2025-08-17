Ram brand statement: the return of the Bucking HEMI

Ram brand would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who rallied behind us and worked to bring Ram’s Bucking HEMI home.

Notably, we are extremely grateful and sincerely appreciate the assistance of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in this matter.

Bucking HEMI returne

August 14, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich – After 67 hours of uncertainty and a 1,200-mile roundtrip journey to and from North Carolina, Bucking HEMI has returned. It was mistakenly taken by one of the show contactors, who realized the error after media coverage brought it to their attention.

Ram looks forward to more free rides at Bucking HEMI’s next appearance.

Ram Brand

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles: light-duty Ram 1500, heavy-duty 2500/3500, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.

Ram light-duty and heavy-duty pickups offer products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram offers the Chassis Cab line with features to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

America’s Best Full-size Truck and Van Powertrain Limited Warranty 10 years/100k miles

Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.