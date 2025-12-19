The new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is Stellantis’ big gamble

The 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack has officially hit the scene, and it carries the weight of a major technological pivot for parent company Stellantis. Marking a historic first for the brand, the Daytona EV arrives with a factory-installed NACS (North American Charging Standard) port. This means muscle car enthusiasts can now pull their battery-powered beasts up to over 25,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America without fumbling for a clunky adapter.

The price of entry has actually nudged downward. The 2027 Scat Pack starts at $74,490 (including destination fees), a modest $1,490 decrease from the previous year’s sticker price. If you need the extra doors, the four-door model still demands a $500 premium. To keep things “convenient”, Stellantis includes a J1772-NACS adapter for older AC stations, though if you want to use CCS1 fast-chargers from networks like Electrify America or EVgo, you’ll have to open your wallet for an extra adapter.

Under the floorboards, the dual-motor powertrain remains a beastly affair. It pumps out 630 HP, with an extra 40 HP burst available for ten seconds via the PowerShot function. To soothe the souls of those missing the internal combustion era, the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust comes standard, synthesizing a sound meant to mimic a roaring V8. You also get the usual suite of hooligan-friendly tech, including Drift Mode and Donut Mode.

The hardware consists of a 94 kWh battery pack offering an estimated range of 267 miles. While Dodge hasn’t bragged about new charging speeds, the 400V architecture should still manage a 20% to 80% charge in about 24 minutes at a Supercharger.

However, it hasn’t been all tire smoke and glory. Since its 2024 debut, the electric Charger has struggled with build quality, software bugs, and the existential dread of not having a real V8. Despite a new six-cylinder gas engine option meant to lure traditionalists back, sales remain a question mark.