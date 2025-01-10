The New Citroen C3 YOU! arrives in Argentina

This new version of the affordable, innovative and practical model is equipped with the award-winning 120-hp T200 Turbo engine paired with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission, and several exclusive customizations and design elements. The set brings together a unique combination of power, performance, performance and affordability in this sedan with an SUV attitude. The New Citroën C3 YOU! part of the C3’s FEEL PACK version equipment and adds new engine and exclusive differentials. The New Citroën C3 YOU! Begins to be marketed nationwide with a suggested retail price of AR $24,740,000, making it the most affordable Turbo-powered vehicle in the compact sedan segment.

News for Stellantis in the Argentine market

Citroën, Stellantis brand, is launching on the Argentine market a new version of the first member of the C-Cube family, the New Citroën C3 YOU! , a modern, strong sedan full of personality, developed and produced in South America. The new version of the sedan with SUV attitude debuts with the award-winning T200 Turbo engine with 120 hp and 200 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed CVT-type transmission and three driving modes. The dynamic performance of this model is unprecedented, thanks to the engine developed at the Stellantis Technology Center in South America, recognized by critics and the public after being applied to several Stellantis models.

The advantages of the CMP platform make the New C3 YOU! weigh only 1,115 kg. This lightness is possible thanks to technologies applied to the architecture that not only improve the model’s performance, but also give it agility and greater efficiency.

Changes to the car’s equipment

To receive the new T200 Turbo engine, the C3 YOU! Received changes to the suspension system, with new spring and shock absorber calibration. The braking system has been downsized, while the electro-assisted steering has received a new specific calibration.

The familiar seven-speed CVT-type automatic transmission also adopts a specific operating logic for the C3 YOU!, and has three modes of operation: Drive automatic , which prioritizes efficiency; Sport , for those seeking even more agility; and Manual , which allows sequential gear changes via the lever, with a gear shift indicator on the digital panel.

Features, colors and prices of the new C3

This new version includes a uniquely designed package of new features developed especially for the New C3 YOU! . The list of design elements begins with new leather upholstery with emerald blue detailing, fabric interior carpet with YOU logo, silver interior front door trim, fog lamp moldings, and YOU! personalization on the sides with emerald blue detailing, badges on the sides, and on the tailgate the Turbo 200 logo reveals the engine, as well as model identification. Two-tone bodywork is standard with a black roof and gloss black wheels.

The defined colors of the successful model version will be: “single color” Black Pearl and in two-tone combinations: Artense Gray; Graphite Gray and Banquise White with a black roof. The new C3 YOU! Takes as its starting point the equipment of the FEEL PACK version, adding the exclusive differentials mentioned above, making it the new top-of-the-line C3. The New C3 TU! It will go on sale in Argentina at the following price in pesos and VAT included: $24,740,000, making it the most affordable turbocharged compact.