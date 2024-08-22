New Citroën C3 YOU! debuts in Brazil as the new top-of-the-range version

The 0-100 km/h sprint has always been the benchmark for automotive performance. Once, lightning-fast accelerations were the exclusive hallmark of supercars. Today, thanks to Stellantis’ innovation and the revolutionary CMP platform, Citroën is about to rewrite the rules of the game. The Brazilian market is preparing to welcome a vehicle that promises to democratize the thrill of sports driving: the new Citroën C3 YOU!. This daring compact is set to challenge the boundaries between categories, offering breathtaking performance in an accessible and versatile package.

New Citroën C3 YOU! adopts an exclusive design and the Turbo 200 engine with power up to 130 HP

The new top-of-the-range version of the only sedan with an SUV attitude in Brazil debuts with the award-winning Turbo 200 engine up to 130 HP in its range, paired with the versatile seven-speed CVT automatic transmission and three driving modes. With this set, the new Citroën C3 YOU! arrives on the market with a series of records, becoming the most affordable automatic car in Brazil and also the fastest model in its segment. It takes only 8.4 seconds for C3 YOU! to reach 100 km/h. The model arrives on the market with a suggested price of R$ 95,990 ($17.300 USD), thus standing out for its accessibility among all vehicles with this type of engine and automatic transmission.

These performances are only possible thanks to the Turbo 200 engine developed by the Stellantis Tech Center in South America. The engine, produced in Betim (MG), is the most powerful in its category and brings together exclusive technologies. Recognized by critics and the public after being applied to several Stellantis models, it is the first time that the Turbo 200 equips such a light vehicle.

The CMP platform variant makes the new C3 YOU! very light, as the car weighs only 1,115 kg. This lightness, made possible thanks to the technologies applied in the architecture, not only favors the model’s performance, but also gives it agility in everyday life and even more efficiency. Following official measurement methodologies, the new C3 YOU! has a consumption of up to 12.8 km/l with gasoline in the highway cycle, with a total range of over 600 km.

“The launch of the New Citroën C3 YOU! strengthens accessibility, which is one of the brand’s pillars, with even greater performance. Furthermore, it brings together, in a single package, performance, efficiency, interior space, and all the versatility of the only sedan with an SUV vocation on the market. With the New C3 YOU!, Citroën demonstrates that it is always attentive to the needs of its customers and willing to always provide the best product in its segment,” says Felipe Daemon, Citroën Vice President for South America.

The new C3 You! was developed by the Stellantis engineering team in South America, committed to providing even more performance and efficiency, without giving up the attributes that have made the model produced in Porto Real (RJ) a sales success throughout the region, with over 50,000 units sold on the continent.

To receive the new Turbo 200 engine, the Citroën C3 YOU! underwent modifications to the suspension system, with new calibration of springs and shock absorbers. The braking system has been resized, while the electric power steering has received new specific calibration for this version.

The well-known seven-speed CVT automatic transmission also adopts an exclusive operating logic in the C3 YOU!, and provides three operating modes: Automatic, which prioritizes efficiency; Sport, for those seeking even more agility; and Manual, which allows sequential gear changes via the lever, with gear change indicator on the digital panel.

The Stellantis Tech Center South America team traveled across the continent during the development of the new C3 YOU!, always focusing on robustness, comfort, and quality. This way, it is guaranteed that the customer will have in their hands a product capable of facing every type of use and terrain, without any concessions.

The interiors follow the changes, with particular attention to the seats featuring an exclusive premium upholstery. The material also features blue stitching, a color that is repeated on the edges of the carpets with the version name. Finally, the metallic sills complete the style package that differentiates new Citroën C3 YOU!.