The Mustang’s future isn’t just about gas: the project that could redefine an icon

Rumors about a hybrid Ford Mustang are gaining momentum, with new reports suggesting that development of an electrified prototype of the Blue Oval’s flagship sports car is already well underway.

Although Ford has yet to issue any official statements, insiders told Ford Authority that work on a hybrid version is progressing and that a prototype has already reached the Technology Prove-Out stage, essentially a proof of concept. If the project is approved, official testing could begin before the end of the year, marking an important step for the legendary muscle car.

The concept of a hybrid Mustang is not entirely new. Back in 2017, Ford announced a $700 million investment to upgrade its Michigan plant in preparation for hybrid Mustang production, only to shelve the program in 2020. Nevertheless, recent comments from CEO Jim Farley indicate that an electrified Mustang still plays a meaningful role in Ford’s long-term strategy.

In a 2023 interview with Bloomberg, Farley dismissed speculation about a fully electric Mustang for now but hinted that a hybrid coupe could indeed materialize, calling it a viable “world-class” option. Farley echoed the same view in a discussion with Autocar, highlighting Ford’s strong belief that partially electrified powertrains are perfectly suited for performance enthusiasts who want both excitement and efficiency. This philosophy aligns seamlessly with the Mustang’s DNA, a car designed to balance raw power with everyday usability.

Ford has also committed to offering hybrid powertrains across its entire Ford Blue lineup in North America by 2030, which naturally includes the Mustang. However, caution remains: in 2022, reports suggested that hybrid and all-wheel-drive versions of the Mustang had been scrapped. Moreover, with the US government’s recent softer stance on EV mandates, hybrid alternatives are no longer as critical as they once seemed. Even so, the Mustang remains in the spotlight.

The arrival of the 815-hp Mustang GTD, new performance packages from Ford’s Custom Garage, the global “Ready Set Ford” campaign focused on ICE models, and the Shelby Super Snake-R with a staggering 850 HP all confirm that, at least for now, gasoline power continues to fuel the Mustang legend.