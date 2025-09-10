Ford reinvents its image with global “Ready, Set, Ford” campaign

Ford has unveiled a bold new advertising campaign that marks a turning point in its global communication strategy, launched at a time of great uncertainty for the automotive industry. The initiative, called “Ready, Set, Ford”, shifts the focus away from purely product-centered marketing and instead highlights the people who buy and drive Ford vehicles.

The campaign is built on four core promises: capability, passion, community, and trust. According to the company, these values represent the foundation on which Ford aims to strengthen its identity and deepen its connection with customers in an era of major change.

The automotive market is facing significant challenges, including tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump and declining consumer spending. Although auto tariffs remain at 25% for imported cars and parts, their effect continues to create instability. For Ford, this is the right moment to double down on its brand.

Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s Chief Marketing Officer, explained: “The industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. With 122 years of history, Ford is uniquely positioned to leverage its heritage to reinforce our bond with consumers”. Research conducted prior to the launch showed that while customers feel economic and political uncertainty, they remain resilient and are looking for brands that provide strength, optimism, and confidence.

Ford also reaffirms its strong American roots, previously highlighted in the “America for America” campaign, which offered employee pricing to all consumers after the tariff announcement.

With “Ready, Set, Ford,” the company now seeks to unify its image across all global markets, delivering a consistent and recognizable message worldwide. The campaign will officially debut during Thursday Night Football, aligning with the NFL season, one of the most profitable advertising stages of the year.

After pandemic-related cutbacks that forced many automakers to drastically reduce marketing budgets, Ford is returning to the spotlight, convinced that brand value will be the key to resilience and growth in an evolving industry.