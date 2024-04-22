Here’s everything we know about the new Ferrari V12

The unveiling of the new Ferrari V12, the successor to the 812 Competizione, is just a few days away, and the hype is understandably building as the big day approaches. What do we know about the next supercar to emerge from the glorious Maranello factory? Of course, it will be fantastic and have a very powerful engine, as befits any self-respecting Prancing Horse car. There will be room under the hood for the Ferrari V12, and the new Maranello supercar will likely be the last to feature this mighty engine.

Ferrari V12: first details unveiled ahead of official debut

According to what has emerged from dealerships that have already seen it, the new Ferrari V12 will be a mix between the Daytona and the Corvette and will also be unveiled on the first weekend of May 2024, when the Formula 1 Grand Prix will be held in Miami, Florida.

But what will its official name be? In this case too, there are several speculations, starting with the one that the new Ferrari with the V12 will be called with the name of a US city, combined with the number of horsepower under the hood. Considering that this Ferrari, which will be available in both coupé and GTS versions, should produce at least 840 horsepower, a name like “Miami 840” is therefore conceivable.

The successor to the 812 is not the only car that the Prancing Horse engineers are working on, as another supercar will be released in 2025, the successor to the LaFerrari. This will be a hypercar that will write a new page in the long list of models from the Maranello car manufacturer. For the latter, there is not much information circulating, but it seems that it will be a real “beast” of the track, having already recorded record times during the testing phases.