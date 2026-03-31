The most beautiful Ferraris with a mid-mounted 2.0-liter engine

The Dino 206 GT and the Ferrari 208 GTB belong to that category of cars that proved even smaller-displacement sports cars from Maranello can fully earn their place in the brand’s history. Both secured a lasting place in the imagination of enthusiasts thanks to a rare balance of compact dimensions, design quality, and mechanical character.

Dino 206 GT and Ferrari 208 GTB remain icons among Maranello’s compact sports cars

Pininfarina designed the 206 GT, which Ferrari introduced in 1967, and it remains one of the purest expressions of Italian style applied to the sports car. It did not wear a Ferrari badge on the hood, a deliberate decision meant to separate it from Maranello’s traditional production and honor Alfredo Ferrari through an identity of its own. Even so, its link to the Prancing Horse showed clearly in every technical and styling detail.

Its soft and perfectly proportioned lines have lost none of their impact almost sixty years later. The 2.0-liter V6, fed by three Weber carburetors and capable of producing 180 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, gave the car performance that stood out strongly for its era. With a weight of just 1,984 pounds, the 206 GT could reach 146 mph and delivered a refined, engaging driving experience. Its soundtrack only became more rewarding thanks to the five-speed manual transmission with its chrome-gated shifter. Ferrari built only 152 examples, and collectors now rank it among the most sought-after cars associated with Maranello.

The 208 GTB came from a very different starting point. Ferrari created it to keep displacement within 2.0 liters and avoid the tax penalty that Italian law imposed above that threshold. Derived from the 308 GTB, it preserved almost all of that car’s proportions and body design, keeping the same visual presence that made its bigger sister instantly recognizable. The first naturally aspirated version, launched in 1980, produced 155 horsepower. In a car weighing more than 2,645 pounds, that figure did not fully match the expectations tied to the Ferrari name. Still, the model won appreciation for its road manners, its sound, and above all a shape that had nothing to envy from Ferrari’s larger and more expensive cars.

The 208 GTB Turbo, introduced in 1982 as the first turbocharged road car in Ferrari history, solved that performance issue. With 220 horsepower, a 0-62 mph time of 6.6 seconds, and a top speed of 150 mph, the small V8 finally found a more convincing balance between styling and mechanical substance. Ferrari also gave it some dedicated details, such as the NACA duct on the side, while leaving the original body design fundamentally unchanged. In all its forms, the 208 GTB stands as the symbol of a Ferrari born out of market necessity but strong enough to become a reference point among Maranello’s compact berlinettas.