The M2 Turbo Design Edition is BMW’s most beautiful throwback yet

Some cars define performance, and then there’s the BMW 2002, the machine that taught the world what “driving pleasure” really means. It’s the ancestor of today’s M cars, the spirited grandmother of the 2 Series, and the blueprint for the mighty M3. The soul of BMW in sheet metal form.

Half a century later, BMW is paying homage to that legend with the M2 Turbo Design Edition, a special model inspired by the iconic tri-color livery of the 1974 2002 Turbo, the first turbocharged BMW ever built. And it looks absolutely stunning.

Finished in classic Alpine White, the M2 Turbo Design Edition wears hand-painted BMW Motorsport stripes that wrap around the hood, run across the carbon-fiber roof, and frame the rear decklid. A bold black “Turbo” graphic stretches across the power dome, while a subtle carbon spoiler completes the rear end with a hint of aggression.

Standard equipment includes black M Dual-Spoke wheels, though buyers can upgrade to the gorgeous Matte Gold Bronze M Performance rims, easily the right choice for anyone with taste and a pulse. Inside, the cabin echoes the exterior’s retro flair with “M2 turbo” door sills, a small “Turbo” badge near the shifter, and Vernasca leather M Sport seats featuring the signature M tricolor stitching. For track warriors, the optional M Carbon bucket seats turn nostalgia into performance.

Under the hood, BMW’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, delivering 473 HP and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, proving that old-school still rules the fast lane.

Heritage comes at a cost. The M2 Turbo Design Edition starts at $84,075, including destination, roughly $15,000 more than the standard 2025 M2. BMW hasn’t revealed production numbers but promises the run will be “extremely limited”.