BMW M hints at an exclusive combustion-powered model

BMW’s legendary M division has officially confirmed it’s making an ultra-low-production vehicle, crafted specifically to captivate the brand’s most devoted collectors. M is surely the performance badge, but it’s also a highly profitable pillar of BMW’s identity.

The german brand seems ready to introduce a new Motorsport-badged project that could become the next holy grail. While official specs are still under wraps, all signs point to a fully internal combustion engine setup, staying true to M’s purist roots.

Judging by BMW’s recent approach with limited-edition models, like the exclusive modern 3.0 CSL, it’s highly likely this upcoming release will serve as a heritage-inspired homage, developed using existing architecture to keep production streamlined and margins high. Think Ferrari’s Icona series, Lamborghini’s limited one-offs, or Porsche’s high-end specials: BMW is following suit, though often with a subtler formula.

Talking about the last example of this “holy category”, the 3.0 CSL was based on the M4, but with extensive upgrades and hand-built assembly. The result was a 780,000 dollar collector’s item whose value has already surpassed seven figures on the resale market, thanks to a cap of just 50 units.

BMW M is reportedly working on a follow-up that could be even more extreme. For younger fans, it might recall memories of the E46 M3 GTR, made famous in Need for Speed, maybe one of the most popular and loved game of racing. But for the billionaire customers who can actually afford such rarities, BMW is more likely to revisit the 1970s “Group 2” cars, those front-engine race legends that still evoke peak motorsport nostalgia for those with the deepest pockets.

As for the M1, BMW’s other racing icon, it’s probably off the table for now, due to the brand’s lack of a mid-engine platform. But that doesn’t mean BMW won’t surprise us. M could be gearing up to release something brand new. Surely, a dream machine for the ultra-wealthy, and an object of lust.