The legend returns 25 years later: the Honda Prelude is back, bolder than ever

After a 25-year hiatus, one of Honda’s most beloved names is finally making a comeback. The Honda Prelude 2026 marks the return of an iconic coupe that spanned five generations between 1978 and 2001, winning fans worldwide with its innovative spirit and unique character.

The new model carries that legacy into the future, blending sporty DNA with cutting-edge technology. Visually, the 2026 Prelude pays tribute to the original while embracing a contemporary edge. Its sleek silhouette is defined by a double-curved roofline and muscular fenders that project strength and style. The 19-inch Berlina Black wheels and Prelude Blue Brembo calipers highlight its sporty essence, while the sculpted details give it a refined, modern presence. It’s instantly recognizable, appealing both to longtime enthusiasts and newcomers.

Underneath, Honda’s dual-motor hybrid system powers the front wheels directly. The 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine works in tandem with two electric motors to deliver 200 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. Thanks to Linear Shift Control and the S+ Shift mode, the car mimics the feel of a performance transmission, complete with realistic downshifts and engineered engine sounds. The result is an engaging yet efficient drive, equally suited for daily commutes and long journeys.

Inside, the Prelude stays true to its driver-focused philosophy. The cabin features leather sport seats with houndstooth inserts, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An 8-speaker Bose Centerpoint audio system enhances the premium feel, turning the interior into a tech-savvy lounge without losing its sporty soul.

The coupe borrows heavily from the Civic Type R, including dual-axis front suspension, adaptive dampers, and high-performance brakes. Drivers can select from Comfort, GT, Sport, and Individual modes, each adjusting steering, power delivery, suspension firmness, and even synthetic engine sound. Paired with summer performance tires, the Prelude becomes a modern grand tourer with a dash of Type R DNA. Safety remains paramount, with advanced driver assistance, post-collision braking, and multiple airbags as standard.

This is (for sure) a modern reinterpretation of a classic, proving that the Prelude name still stands for fun, agility, and a playful spirit. But this is more than a return; it’s a rebirth.