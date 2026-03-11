The last BMW’s Alpina XB7 is also the best one

Sixty years of quietly doing everything better than everyone else, and Alpina signs off the XB7 with a $180,000 limited edition that makes absolutely no apologies. That’s very on-brand. The BMW Alpina XB7 Manufaktur exists in exactly 120 examples, destined exclusively for the US and Canadian markets.

Not 500. Not 250. One hundred and twenty, fewer units than some automakers produce in an afternoon coffee break. Each one comes with a dedicated “1 of 120” plaque, just in case the Frozen Alpina Green or Frozen Alpina Blue matte paint job wasn’t enough of a hint that this isn’t your average trip to the BMW dealership.

The story of the XB7 has always been a little unconventional by Alpina standards. When production launched in 2020, it became the first Alpina model assembled outside the brand’s historic Buchloe workshop in Bavaria, built instead at BMW’s massive Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. Tthe same facility famously used to test humanoid robots two years ago. Alpina doing its final act on American soil feels oddly poetic.

Under the hood, a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, BMW S68-derived, delivers 631 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque. The result, 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, in a full-size luxury SUV. For context, that puts it in the same breath as the Dodge Charger SIXPACK. The difference, of course, is that the Alpina does it wearing full-grain Merino Tartufo leather on virtually every interior surface, with Alpina Walnut Nature Black trim and embroidered headrests.

Air suspension, active roll stabilization, and rear-wheel steering round out a chassis that somehow balances the grand touring composure Alpina has always prized with reflexes that genuinely surprise.

Some will call the Manufaktur a farewell. Others, the ones writing the $180,000 check, will call it the only logical conclusion. Deliveries are scheduled to begin toward the end of 2026. Alpina never did anything loudly. Even the exit is impeccably mannered.