Alpina is now fully BMW’s, this is the next secret weapon for America

Alpina has a secret, and it’s barely keeping it. The brand, now fully absorbed into BMW‘s empire as of early 2026, in case you’d filed that under “corporate news I’ll never care about”, is getting ready to pull the wraps off something new at the Amelia Concours d’Elegance this Friday, March 6. Full details drop at 2:15 PM ET, because apparently luxury car reveals now come with scheduled appointments like a dentist visit.

The teaser image Alpina dropped online is about as revealing as a brick wall with a logo on it, but nobody really needs a decoder ring here. It’s an XB7. The proportions, the silhouette, the sheer acreage of sheet metal. It’s all there. What Alpina is cooking is a limited-edition variant of the XB7, exclusive to the United States and Canada, which means Europe once again gets left out of the party. Take a number, Frankfurt.

The current 2026 Alpina XB7 already functions as the unofficial X7 M that BMW was too polite to build itself. It runs a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 pushing 631 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque, rockets to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and starts at $156,000. A number that makes the already-pricey X7 M60i at $115,000 look like a sensible financial decision. The base X7 xDrive40i at $87,500, by comparison, is practically a coupon deal.

An eight-speed automatic handles shift duties, xDrive keeps all four wheels planted, and the whole setup stares down the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 with the quiet confidence of someone who’s never once checked a price tag.

The limited edition will almost certainly push that sticker even higher, because nothing says “exclusive” quite like charging more for something that was already aspirationally priced. Expect the usual Alpina treatment: revised bumpers, a tweaked grille, those iconic multi-spoke wheels, bespoke interior trim, and suspension tuning that somehow makes a three-row SUV the size of a studio apartment feel like it wants to be driven hard.

Whether it gets any mechanical upgrades beyond the standard XB7’s already formidable powertrain remains to be seen. March 6 will answer that. Until then, Alpina is enjoying every second of the suspense.