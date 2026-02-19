The Lancia Fulvia is back, but Heaven forbid we get a real one

We are starving. But instead of a decent meal, the industry keeps serving us high-definition pictures of food. The latest virtual banquet? A digital tribute to the new Lancia Fulvia. It’s a sleek, low-slung render that’s currently setting the web on fire, or at least warming up the keyboards of nostalgic fans. For whom still remember when Lancia actually built cars that won rallies.

This digital exercise, courtesy of Alessandro Capriotti who clearly have more freedom than any Lancia accountant, imagines a modern Fulvia Coupé. It’s got the DNA, the truncated tail and the clean lines. On paper, well, on pixels, it’s a masterpiece. It taps into that visceral Italian heritage that makes your heart race. But here’s the cold, hard reality check: while fans are drooling over these renders, the actual Lancia roadmap is stuck in a different lane.

The brand is currently patting itself on the back for the new Ypsilon. A car that, let’s face it, is more about urban chic and Stellantis platform-sharing than burning rubber on a mountain pass. We’re told Lancia is “returning to its roots”, yet the Gamma and the Delta are the only real milestones on the horizon. A new Fulvia? It’s not even in the fine print.

Why does this matter? Because these “digital homages” are becoming a coping mechanism for an industry that has traded soul for software. We live in an era where we get excited about a 3D model while the real showrooms are filled with SUVs that look like oversized appliances.

The Lancia Fulvia was a symbol of lightweight precision. This render is a symbol of our collective desperation for something that isn’t a generic electric crossover. It’s a beautiful dream, sure. But wake up: until Stellantis decides that “passion” sells better than “synergy,” the Fulvia will remain exactly where it is now.