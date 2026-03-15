The LaFerrari that wore green before green was cool

Signal Green. Not the color you’d pick from a swatch book with your eyes half-closed. This is a green that announces itself, occupies a room, and dares you to look away. Jay Kay, frontman of Jamiroquai, serial collector of cars that most people only see in screensaver. No other production LaFerrari wears it. That alone makes this car a conversation that starts before the engine does.

On April 25, 2026, RM Sotheby’s Monaco will put a number on it. The estimate sits between €4 million and €4.5 million. A figure that, given the pedigree packed into every carbon fiber panel, might end up being the opening act rather than the finale.

The spec sheet reads like Maranello showing off on purpose. A 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 paired with a hybrid system delivering 963 HP and 900 Nm of torque. Zero to 60 in under three seconds. A top speed north of 217 mph. Numbers that were violent in 2013 and haven’t aged a single day. The black carbon fiber roof, a configuration found on roughly 50 of the 499 total units produced, completes an aesthetic that has absolutely no interest in being subtle.

Inside, the green-black theme continues through contrast stitching and bespoke materials, with the steering wheel carrying a personalized Jamiroquai logo plate.

Jay Kay covered around 3,000 miles before selling in 2019. Two subsequent owners brought the odometer to 12,042 miles. Enough mileage to prove the car has been driven, not entombed, yet perfectly preserved. Maintenance was handled exclusively by authorized Ferrari centers across the UK, Germany, and Austria. The high-voltage battery was replaced in January 2023, a full hybrid system check was completed in February 2026.

The cultural footnote is where this gets genuinely interesting. This LaFerrari was displayed at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena in 2017 and returns to exhibition in 2026 as part of Greatest Hits, a showcase dedicated to Ferraris owned by music icons.