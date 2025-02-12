Ferrari Daytona SP3 signed by Sainz Jr. and Leclerc for sale in Dubai

The famous UAE show makes available to enthusiasts the extremely rare opportunity to get hold of a used example of the already legendary “prancing horse” supercar. The green-tinted bodywork (BP Green), here combined with a black interior, might make one think (at first glance) of a car by Jay Kay, leader of Jamiroquai, but let’s make it clear right away that the featured car is not his. What makes the proposed gem more special to tempt potential buyers is the gold signature of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc affixed to the engine cover.

The Daytona for sale is as good as new

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 -with the gold signature of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc -for sale in Dubai boasts European specifications. Low is the accumulated mileage over time, amounting to 629 kilometers. This, too, plays into its drawing power, especially with reference to the collector’s perspective. We are in the presence of a work of art from the house of Maranello. Certainly it is one of the most charismatic cars of all time.

Flavio Manzoni has done a perfect job, giving it sculptural volumes that immediately enter the heart. Like the other sports cars in the Icona Series, of which it is a part, it draws inspiration from noble models of the past. While the Monza SP1 and SP2, which opened this family, indulge in learned quotations from the racing barchettas of the 1950s, such as the 750 Monza and 860 Monza, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is inspired by the 330 P4 and 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale Pininfarina. Although the visual connection to modernity is grasped at first glance. The connection has a primarily spiritual matrix, but some graphic elements clearly evoke lineage. The result is a fantastic car, the kind that leaves an indelible mark internationally.

Daytona equipment and unprecedented look

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is derived from the LaFerrari Aperta, but has a completely different look. The propulsion system is not hybrid, as on its sister-a nice plus for fans of a more romantic disposition. In fact, the thrust comes from the endothermic engine alone. In this case , we are talking about a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, which delivers 840 horsepower. Therefore it is a boost with incredible energy. An engineering masterpiece, an absolute benchmark of mechanical art.

The performance of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is obviously top-notch, it in fact accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7.4 seconds, and then continues the action, with racing grit, to a top speed of over 340 km/h. These are top-of-the-line numbers without a doubt. The car is obviously intended for the brand’s top collectors; this supercar will take shape in only 599 examples, all of which have already been sold. For those left off the list, all that remains then is the possibility of buying a used example, such as the green one, for sale in Dubai at F1rst Motors. The demand, of course, far exceeds the 2 million euros plus tax paid to the Emilian manufacturer by its initial customers, for various and obvious reasons, connected only in small part to the gold autographs of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc affixed to the engine cover.