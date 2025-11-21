The Jeep Recon’s interior is a nod to the Wrangler customization “cult”

The Jeep Recon is poised to bring the rugged, open-air spirit of the Wrangler to the electric SUV segment. Beyond the obvious features like removable doors, Jeep is integrating the ethos of versatility and customization into the very fabric (the Torx bolts) of the interior. This philosophy is most clearly expressed in the door pockets, which feature thick, elastic storage straps secured with visible, removable hardware.

That hardware isn’t mere stylistic fluff, it’s a design invitation. Ryan Nagode, Stellantis North America’s VP and Head of Interior Design, highlighted this small detail as his favorite feature of the new Recon. He praised the ability to detach and rearrange the straps within the doors and the center console. He pointed out the fun potential. Drivers can change the straps from a crossed configuration to a straight one, or use the mounting points for their own custom creations. Need a personalized holder for that fantastic new water bottle? Simply unscrew the Torx bolts and get to work.

Nagode is clearly envisioning a world where owners don’t just buy accessories, they print them. The identical bolts on the side of the center console, which currently lack elastic, are essentially a blank canvas for the ambitious owner armed with a 3D printer. The “flexibility is there”, Nagode asserted, allowing owners total control over configuring or personalizing that storage space.

Naturally, this entire concept is a tribute to the legacy of the Jeep Wrangler, famously one of the most accessorized vehicles on the planet. And while the passionate Jeep community is more than capable of handling autonomous customization, the brand itself, through its Mopar division, is expected to join the fun.

When asked about Mopar accessories for these specific mounting points, the design chief was coyly optimistic: “I think it’s going to be a chance for us to have some fun over the years”, he hinted.