Jeep Wrangler crowned Road Trip Car of the Year at the News UK Motor Awards 2025

Jeep has conquered the News UK Motor Awards 2025, with the Wrangler awarded as The Sun Road Trip Car of the Year. A significant recognition, as it is the first vehicle to win this new category that celebrates the growing desire of motorists to set off, explore and live new adventures, values that have always represented the heart of the Jeep brand.

The Jeep Wrangler continues to be appreciated for its legendary off-road capabilities and robust design, qualities that have made it a global icon. The victory rewards its versatility and ability to embody the spirit of road travel, offering unparalleled freedom thanks to removable roof and doors. Elements that distinguish it and make it the ideal companion for creating unforgettable experiences.

The Wrangler thus confirms itself as a reference point for those seeking adventure: its unique style combines practicality and character, adapting to travelers of all types. Removable doors and roof, folding windshield and unrivaled off-road abilities make it perfect for exploring the world without limits.

Beyond off-road capabilities, the Wrangler integrates the most modern Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Uconnect infotainment, designed to make every journey comfortable and enjoyable. “At Jeep we encourage everyone to get out and explore the world with friends and loved ones,” said Kristian Cholmondeley, Managing Director of Jeep UK. “The Wrangler has the style and capabilities to tackle any adventure. There’s no better way to live our Go Anywhere, Do Anything motto than to hit the road in search of freedom. This award proves it.”

Rob Gill, automotive editor of The Sun, also emphasized the model’s qualities: “Nothing is off-limits in this heroic American car, and you can even remove the roof and doors. The Jeep Wrangler is the perfect companion for the unforgettable adventures everyone dreams of experiencing on the road.”

The News UK Motor Awards, launched in 2018, are awarded by a jury of automotive journalists from various publications within the News UK group. The awarded categories include Luxury, Sport, Family, Adventure and Electric, making the Wrangler’s success even more significant.