The Jeep Gladiator becomes ‘Big Bear’, limited edition California

According to the latest rumors from Mopar Insiders sources, Jeep is on the verge of unveiling a surprise for California enthusiasts and consumers. It is a new limited edition of the Gladiator, the Big Bear, which will arrive in 2025. This model would be created to be a true tribute to the famous California resort of Big Bear and its famous off-road trails.

Key features of the Big Bear

Taking as a reference the success of previous limited editions such as the Gladiator California Edition and the Texas Trail, the Big Bear is presented to the public as a vehicle that is rugged yet refined at the same time. Starting with the Sport S version, Jeep has added a series of premium equipment designed specifically to meet the needs of the most demanding off-roaders. Under the hood, we find the familiar 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, capable of delivering 285 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque, which has been perfectly matched to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Start&Stop system to optimize fuel economy.

This version of Gladiator has been equipped with high-quality components to ensure outstanding off-road performance. We start with 17-inch black alloy wheels and 32-inch mud tires which offer superior grip on any terrain. In addition, we find the Jeep Command-Trac 4×4 all-wheel drive system with two-speed transfer box and 2.72:1 reduction ratio that provides powerful and safe traction even in the most challenging situations.

The Big Bear is also designed to offer a high level of comfort and technology as well. The three-piece body-colored hardtop gives the car a sleek appearance, while the Corning Gorilla Glass windshield is offered to provide enhanced scratch and impact resistance. The seats have been made of leather with high-quality trim and offer superior comfort, while safety systems such as Advanced Brake Assist and Forward Collision Warning take care of providing users with a safer ride. Exclusive Big Bear decals on the hood and tailgate perfectly highlight the uniqueness of this model. To conclude there are optional extras such as the Freedom Panel storage bag, sunshade windows and sliding rear window increase functionality and comfort.

Prices and colors of the new Gladiator model

The starting price to own a Gladiator Big Bear is $38,100. Added to this base price is $5,700 for the Big Bear package, which includes a number of features specific to this version. In addition, $1,895 must also be added for the destination charge, bringing the total price up from $45,695. Buyers can further customize their vehicle with a wide range of optional extras. Among these we find, MOPAR Sunrider for Hardtop at a price of $945, which allows you to enjoy the open sky. LED headlight and fog light assembly at a price of $1,595, which provide better visibility both day and night. Cargo group with Trail Rail system at a cost of $2,095 that makes the box even more versatile. Finally, the Technology Group package is also available; the price is not specified, but we do know that it includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, an Alpine premium audio system and advanced voice commands.

The Gladiator Big Bear 2025 is available in a variety of exterior colors, each adding a personal touch to the vehicle. Bright White and Black colors are included in the base price, while brighter shades such as Firecracker Red or more subdued hues such as Granite Crystal Metallic come at an additional cost of $495. Color ’41, a more exclusive option, has a cost of $495.