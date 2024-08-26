Stellantis scraps plans for new mid-size pickup, UAW reports

After the end of production of the Dodge Dakota pickup, rumors about a possible return of a similar medium-sized vehicle bearing the Dodge name have never ceased to be part of the discussion at Stellantis. Despite all these speculations continuing for years, in 2021 it seemed that Stellantis had definitively shelved the project, even following the increase in demand in this segment.

In the same segment, we find pickups like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, Chevy Colorado, Jeep Gladiator, GMC Canyon, and Nissan Frontier. All excellent competitors, some truly difficult to reach and even surpass in the American market. Recently, however, Stellantis seemed to have changed course, deciding to relaunch the project. However, now it seems that the fate of this new pickup is once again at risk.

Stellantis: according to UAW, a new medium-sized pickup won’t arrive

The news was made public by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, an entity recently at the center of a clash with the group. The UAW reportedly urged Stellantis to respect the agreement signed last year, which provided for the reopening of the Belvidere assembly plant in Illinois. UAW President Shawn Fain stated: “The gains we made last year during our strike against the Big Three weren’t just suggestions, but binding contractual commitments, and we as the UAW will ensure those commitments are fully honored.”

According to the UAW, Stellantis recently informed the union that it will not proceed with opening the Belvidere Consolidated Mopar Mega Hub in 2024, nor with stamping operations for the Belvidere Mega Hub in 2025, and that it will not start production of a medium-sized pickup in Belvidere in 2027. No Dodge Dakota, then, we could state without much hesitation. The project of the new pickup, once again, might never see the light of day.

Stellantis explained that it is facing difficulties in the U.S. market and might be forced to cut some of its numerous brands, such as Chrysler, which could be sold to Chinese BYD. Everything will be done to keep its financial situation under control. The bad news doesn’t end here. The company has recently launched a voluntary separation program for some employees in the United States, from the vice president position down, as well as announced more than 2,000 layoffs.