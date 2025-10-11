The Jeep Commander Blackhawk has the best 0 to 100 km/h performance in its segment

São Paulo, October 9, 2025 – The Jeep Commander Blackhawk achieved one of the best 0 to 100 km/h performances in the history of the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking. The vehicle reached the milestone in just 6.8 seconds, according to measurements taken by the Mauá Institute, in the “medium SUVs with gasoline or flex fuel” category.

The Commander Blackhawk is synonymous with refinement, technology, comfort, and performance. Equipped with a 272 hp Hurricane 2.0T engine, it reaches a top speed of 137 mph and features all-wheel drive, low range, and terrain selector. Among its technological features, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving stands out, ensuring even greater comfort and safety. Like the other Commander versions, the Blackhawk is also covered by a 5-year factory warranty.

The tests for the Folha Mauá 2025 ranking were conducted by the Mauá Institute of Technology, which uses the V-Box, a device that utilizes GPS signals. Acceleration and recovery tests are carried out in Limeira, São Paulo, on the ZF track. Fuel consumption in the city is measured over a 27 km route and, to simulate a highway trip at 90 km/h, testers drive 31 km.

Both test routes take place in São Caetano do Sul (Greater São Paulo), where the institute is located. If the car is a flex-fuel vehicle, two measurements are taken: one with ethanol and one with gasoline. The fuel consumption of electric models is measured using the charger installed at the Mauá Technological Institute. The test calculates fuel consumption for a 100 km route in urban and highway modes.