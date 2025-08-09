The Jeep brand presents the new 2026 Grand Wagoneer | Video

After months of rumors and sightings, Jeep has unveiled the first official image of the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2026.

New Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2026: model preview

This debut goes beyond a simple restyle, marking a profound transformation for the luxury SUV. Production is scheduled for the last quarter of 2025 at the Stellantis Warren Truck plant in Michigan.

In addition to a refreshed design, the Grand Wagoneer 2026 is distinguished by the introduction of cutting-edge technologies and a more pronounced identity within the Jeep family. With this evolution, the brand aims to consolidate the model’s position in the premium segment, offering a combination of comfort, performance and innovation that represents a clear step forward from past generations.

So, the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2026 is preparing to impress, re-embracing the name that made it famous. After years of marketing under the “Wagoneer” brand, this flagship model will return to proudly sport the unmistakable Jeep logo on the front.

This change marks a stronger link between the full-size SUV and the very essence of the Jeep brand, moving away from the previous sub-brand. Gone are the words “Wagoneer,” replaced by the familiar and reassuring Jeep logo, a symbol of tradition and innovation.

The new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer is coming

Jeep CEO’s words

In an exclusive interview, Bob Broderdorf, Jeep’s CEO, revealed the excitement surrounding this launch. “This news will leave customers speechless,” he said, promising more power, cutting-edge technology, new styling and superior value. A return to basics that promises to be full of surprises.

For details on this “new attitude,” the wait will not be long. In fact, Broderdorf has anticipated that more information will be released starting in the fall on what promises to be one of the most exciting new developments on the automotive scene.

The Grand Wagoneer will adopt the clean, modern lines of its electric “brother,” with sharper LED headlights and a redesigned front end. These changes will give a sophisticated, contemporary look to the imposing, muscular SUV, maintaining its road presence but with a more refined aesthetic.

But the new features are not just cosmetic. It is planned that the 2026 model will integrate 4xe hybrid technology. According to rumors, the configuration will be similar to that of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, combining a powerful 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with electric motors. This synergy aims to offer outstanding performance and a remarkable range, estimated at up to 690 miles. If it follows the Ramcharger’s lead, it could also include innovative features such as two-way charging and an integrated power panel, making it the ideal companion for all kinds of adventures.

Jeep has promised to unveil all the details next fall, confirming that the Grand Wagoneer 2026 will be a benchmark in the large SUV segment.