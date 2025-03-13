The innovative Q4 technology debuts on Junior

The Junior Ibrida Q4 completes the model launch, now available for order in 38 countries. In just a few months since its launch, it has accumulated more than 27,000 orders worldwide, including a significant 19 percent share in the BEV (electric) version.



Junior Ibrida Q4 Debut

All is set for the dynamic debut of the Junior Ibrida Q4, an event that will give international journalists a chance to discover the details and road test the evolution of Q4 technology, now a hallmark of the brand’s entire offering. This completes the launch of the Junior model, now available in 38 countries. A few months after its launch, it has collected more than 27,000 orders worldwide, including a significant 19 percent share in the full-electric configuration. Significant figures that are expected to rise with the introduction of the new Ibrida Q4, the all-wheel drive variant with automated rear axle management. After all, all-wheel drive is an essential factor for a premium brand such as Alfa Romeo, and Ibrida Q4 has a clever way of providing it, using Power Looping Technology to ensure that it works even when the battery is dead.



Strengths of the new Junior Ibrida Q4 , which expands the segment’s most comprehensive range In terms of efficiency, the new model is the benchmark in its category: as there is no physical connection between the two axles, the weight increase is extremely low and, as a result, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are equally low; the latter are less than 120g, values that represent the best balance between performance and emissions in the segment .

In addition, the Junior Ibrida Q4 brings MultiLink independent rear suspension for the first time on this platform to ensure maximum comfort and the highest levels of driving pleasure in everyday driving. Not to mention that the traction performance is outstanding in all conditions: whether in snow, mud or country roads in the rain, the vehicle ensures maximum grip, offering safety and control in every scenario. With the launch of the new Q4 technology, the Junior range thus expands, becoming the most complete in the segment and leaving the customer free to choose between Full-Electric (ideal for the city) or Hybrid (perfect for long distances) engines and different versions: Junior Electrica to enjoy everyday sportiness; Junior Veloce for those seeking extreme sportiness; and Junior Ibrida Q4 , for maximum traction and safety in all conditions, especially in low-grip conditions, without sacrificing weight and efficiency.



Q4 Hybrid Configuration



The Junior Ibrida Q4 combines a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 136 hp and two 21 kW electric motors. The configuration features an electric motor on the front axle, integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a second motor mounted on the rear axle, providing traction without physical connection between the two axles. This arrangement ensures optimal torque distribution, providing excellent traction in all driving conditions.

The rear engine is equipped with a gearbox that increases torque to the rear wheels, ensuring maximum traction and stability. Ideal for difficult roads and adverse weather conditions, the new Junior Q4 version is designed for a diverse clientele: from winter and summer sports enthusiasts to all-wheel drive lovers. It also meets the needs of those who want maximum versatility, to deal with both city routes and detours on less comfortable terrain with agility and safety. The Junior Ibrida Q4 is therefore the natural choice for those looking for a car that can adapt to any driving need or professional activity, proving ideal for fleets and the corporate sector as well. For more info and to learn more about the selector DNA and maximum driving comfort with MultiLink rear suspension and the top-of-the-line configuration: “Legend” badge and premium equipment read the official press release from Stellantis here.