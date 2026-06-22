The iconic ‘Pimp My Ride’ Ford Taurus is rotting in a junkyard

If you need a reality check on the lasting legacy of MTV’s iconic show Pimp My Ride, look no further than an LKQ junkyard in Wilmington, California. Resting among the anonymous steel corpses is a battered, faded 1989 Ford Taurus. But sharp-eyed car enthusiasts quickly realized this wasn’t just any regular piece of American junk. It is the legendary survivor from one of West Coast Customs’ most extreme, and arguably ridiculous, transformations.

Back in 2005, during the show’s third season, host Xzibit targeted this exact Taurus, then owned by a young woman named Rachelle. The boys at West Coast Customs gave it the full, unhinged MTV treatment.

They welded upward-opening Lamborghini-style front doors and engineered custom, electronically actuated sliding rear doors. Inside, they matched Rachelle’s bubbly personality with a custom interior featuring one of the most uselessly entertaining modifications in TV history: a built-in “affirmation machine” designed to shout digital compliments at the driver.

Today, the illusion has thoroughly shattered. Photos and videos circulating online show that time and the brutal California sun have stripped the car of its sparkling silver paint and custom interior materials. Most of the high-tech gadgets have long vanished into the pockets of local scavengers, though the iconic Lambo doors remain stubbornly welded in place, and the rear sliding doors can still be forced open manually now that the 2000s electronics have died.

Adding to the bizarre history of this specific chassis, retro fans noticed a pre-fame cameo in the original episode: future Hollywood comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish appeared as Rachelle’s supportive best friend long before her breakout movie roles.

According to show lore, Rachelle actually kept the car for nearly two decades, but the ultimate Pimp My Ride curse struck early. The Taurus suffered catastrophic engine failure shortly after filming wrapped, proving that neon paint can’t save a blown head gasket.

Now, a dedicated community of MTV nostalgia purists is desperately contacting LKQ and West Coast Customs to rescue the vehicle before it gets completely demolished. It might not be worth a fortune on paper, but as a monument to the peak era of unhinged, impractical car culture, this Taurus is a priceless piece of millennial history trying to dodge its final rendezvous with the scrap press.