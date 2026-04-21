Why Ford’s three-row electric fantasy was sent to the junkyard

Not long ago, the “Electric El Dorado” seemed just one battery breakthrough away, and Ford was leading the charge with the zeal of a tech startup. Back in May 2023, Jim Farley was pitching a dream: a three-row electric SUV, a “personal high-speed train” designed to ferry families across 350 miles of American asphalt without a single drop of prehistoric juice.

It was supposed to be the electric sibling to the Explorer, the next logical step after the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. Fast forward to 2024, and that “bullet train” has been scrapped, dismantled, and turned into a glorified science project.

Ford dumped $400 million into this project, a staggering sum for a vehicle that will now spend its days as a “research vehicle” instead of a showroom superstar. The culprit? A massive shift in the electric vehicle market and the realization that the regulatory “Judgment Day” isn’t coming as fast as the bureaucrats in Brussels or D.C. predicted.

As the F-150 Lightning prepares for a summer production hiatus, Dearborn has decided to repent for its over-optimism. The new strategy? A strategic retreat into the comforting arms of hybrid vehicles and a smaller electric pickup slated for 2027.

The most tragic part of this funeral is the car we’ll never drive. Leaked images from former EV chief Doug Field reveal a silhouette that looked less like a rugged Ford and more like a minimalist Silicon Valley gadget. With its sleek LED signatures and a roofline that defied traditional aerodynamics, it was an iPhone on wheels that promised a 350-mile range. But as Field packs his bags during this latest corporate restructuring, handing the keys to veteran Kumar Galhotra, the dream of a Tesla-flavored Ford SUV has evaporated.

It turns out that while the Mach-E managed to outsell the traditional gas-burning Mustang last year, the American family isn’t quite ready to trade their internal combustion safety net for a $400 million experiment in “personal high-speed” commuting. Welcome back to reality, Ford.