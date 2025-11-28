The Honda Pilot isn’t big enough: here is the stretched Grand Pilot

The 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show might have faced some serious competition, but it still delivered the family-hauling goods. Important unveilings included the revamped 2026 Nissan Pathfinder, the all-new 2027 Kia Telluride, and, of course, the mid-cycle refresh of the 2026 Honda Pilot three-row crossover SUV.

Following the release of the fourth-generation Passport, the three-row Pilot also received a cosmetic and technological makeover. It sports a tougher design, new tech advantages, and some fresh paint. It retains the same trusty 3.5-liter V6 engine. For some, this constancy is a virtue, but for others, it’s a missed opportunity for actual news.

Since Honda officials aren’t stretching the Pilot themselves, the creative minds in the vehicular CGI universe have taken over. The imaginative content creators at the AutoYa YouTube channel, specifically their “AutoYa Interior” offshoot, decided the refreshed Pilot wasn’t quite enough.

Their unofficial design project is dubbed the 2026 Honda Grand Pilot. The idea stems from a fascinating piece of market aspiration. As mid-size crossover SUVs swell in size, they begin to encroach on the territory of true body-on-frame full-size SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. The CGI artists argue that models like the VW Atlas, Lexus TX, Kia Telluride, and Hyundai Palisade should all receive absurdly extra-long-wheelbase versions to attract customers who need an obscene amount of space.

Having previously imagined stretched versions of the Toyota Sequoia and the new Hyundai Palisade, it was the Pilot’s turn to hit the digital rack. The concept is straightforward. An extended 2026 Honda Pilot offering increased second-row legroom and a truly ridiculous 8–10 cm of extra space in the third row, plus a genuinely cavernous cargo area.

The resulting Grand Pilot isn’t exactly the most elegant-looking crossover. It looks like a limo that decided to join the PTA. But for the truly large family, it promises practicality over panache.