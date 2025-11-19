Alfa Romeo celebrates Italian performance and craftsmanship at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show

Alfa Romeo has officially announced pricing for the new 2026 Tonale, unveiled in its North American premiere at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show alongside the stunning 630-horsepower 33 Stradale supercar. The U.S. debut marks an important step for the brand as it aims to strengthen its presence in the premium compact SUV segment.

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale debuts in the U.S. with new design and $36,995 starting price

The refreshed Alfa Romeo Tonale arrives in the United States with a starting price of $36,995, maintaining an aggressive position despite richer technical and aesthetic content. Alongside the familiar Sprint and Veloce trims, the new limited-run Sport Speciale makes its debut, joined by three new exterior colors and a broader range of interior customization options.

Chris Feuell, Head of Alfa Romeo North America, summed up the project’s philosophy: “We’ve added style, features and configuration options without crossing the $37,000 threshold. Our goal remains to offer an accessible premium experience that is recognizable and true to the Alfa Romeo DNA.”

The front end has been extensively redesigned: the grille now features a deeper, more sculpted shape that closely recalls the 33 Stradale, while the new trilobe air intakes give the SUV a wider and sportier stance. The proportions appear more planted thanks to shorter overhangs and a wider track, while new three-hole 20-inch wheels introduce a distinctive look for the model. Options include a black roof, 19-inch black wheels and a Harman Kardon audio system. The Veloce trim adds Brembo brakes, aluminum paddle shifters and electronically controlled suspension.

Under the hood remains the proven 2.0-liter turbo engine producing 268 hp and 400 Nm, paired with Q4 all-wheel drive and a chassis designed to preserve the sharp, responsive driving feel that defines the Alfa lineup.

Sharing the spotlight with the Tonale was the new 33 Stradale, a modern reinterpretation of one of the most admired cars in the brand’s history. Hand-built by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, the model features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 630 horsepower, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds and reaching 333 km/h.

Only 33 units will be produced, each already assigned, and every car is tailored to its owner’s specifications, featuring a minimalist interior inspired by 1960s sports cars and a full carbon-fiber structure developed with expertise acquired from Formula 1.