The Honda Passport HRC: the racing division is now building coolers and rock sliders

Honda seems to have reached a collective corporate decision: the pavement is officially boring. The brand is doubling down on “lifestyle”. They’ve kicked things off by partnering with Thule. But the real eyebrow-raiser is the transformation of Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC). Traditionally the folks who worry about shaving milliseconds off lap times, they are now apparently the department of tents and trail snacks.

HRC US is embarking on a six-stop “Overland Tour” across America, starting at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona. The star of this dirt-caked roadshow is the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport HRC Concept. This is a SEMA-born beast that aims to prove Honda can do more than just dominate the suburban grocery run.

To be fair, the specs are legitimate, even if the premise is a bit humorous. The engineers gave this thing a 60mm suspension lift and wide-body rock sliders that pull double duty as steps for those of us not gifted with NBA-level height. They’ve reworked the bumpers to improve approach and departure angles, essentially ensuring you won’t leave half the car behind the first time you encounter a rock larger than a potato. Underneath, there’s enough aluminum skid-plating to protect the driveshaft and rear drive unit from everything short of a landmine.

The aesthetic choice, Thermal Orange Matte. It’s the perfect color for when you want to blend into the desert. Inside, the “racing” heritage manifests as HRC-branded blue Alcantara. There’s even an integrated fridge and a 12-volt air compressor, because HRC knows that the only thing worse than a flat tire is a lukewarm beverage.

With an 8,000-pound winch and a roof-top tent, Honda is desperate to convince us that they’ve traded the podium for the campfire. Whether the die-hard overland community buys into the “Racing Corporation” making camping gear remains to be seen, but at least you’ll look fast while you’re looking for a place to park the tent.