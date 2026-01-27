Honda, how S+ Shift could kill the manual Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R is officially entering its mid-life crisis, and it looks like a doozy. Honda has announced that the current FL5 generation is slated for a series of updates later this year, covering both interior and exterior styling. The official US press release was noticeably devoid of actual photos, leaving fans to wonder if the 2022-born hot hatch is getting a subtle trim or a full-blown identity makeover.

While previous Type R iterations often sailed through production with barely a scratch to their spec sheets, the FL5 is facing a rapidly changing world. We’ve already seen hints of a more aggressive future. At the Tokyo Auto Salon, Honda showcased an HRC (Honda Performance Corporation) version wrapped in fluorescent camouflage. This prototype teased even more aggressive bodywork and perhaps that carbon fiber rear wing—a part that currently drains about $5,300 from Australian wallets.

But the real drama is about what’s missing under the hood. Honda engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami recently dropped a bombshell by stating that the Type R doesn’t actually need a specific engine to keep its badge.

Apparently, the Type R identity is about “dynamic attributes”, not just a turbocharged powertrain. If that sounds like corporate speak for “get ready for batteries”, you’re not alone. Toshihiro Akiwa, head of EV development, admitted that while they haven’t given up on the “joy of driving”, they are currently obsessed with simulating sound and vibration in an electric future.

This brings us to the possibility of the hybrid shift. Honda has been busy developing its S+ Shift simulated gear-change technology for models like the Prelude and the upcoming Civic e:HEV RS. While Honda was the pioneer that once paired a traditional hybrid with a manual in the old CR-Z, there’s a growing fear that a new hybrid Civic Type R could mean the final death of the manual gearbox. Whether it’s a final gas-powered hurrah or a silent, electric revolution, the Civic Type R as we know it is standing at a major crossroads.