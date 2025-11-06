The Holy Grail reborn: Velocity’s 800 HP fox body Ford Mustang

The Fox Body Mustang is a genuine legend, a product of the late ’80s and early ’90s that became an automotive cult icon thanks to its affordability, V8 availability, and legendary ease of modification. Finding a decent one today is nearly impossible, as most have been relentlessly thrashed or modified.

Fortunately a Florida-based shop named Velocity has arrived, brandishing what they call the “world’s first series production Fox Body restomod”. Unveiled at SEMA, this 1991 Mustang is, essentially, a brand-new car. Only exponentially better, faster, and more terrifying than anything Ford produced thirty years ago.

The foundation is a custom Roadster Shop SPEC chassis, providing the necessary backbone for the madness contained within. But the real sacrilege is what sits beneath the hood. Forget the old 5.0L Windsor 302 that originally motivated this pony car. Velocity has stuffed it with Ford’s modern quad-cam 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

This mill has now a 10-speed 10R80 automatic transmission and a massive 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. The result is a physics-defying 800 HP delivered directly to the rear wheels. The engine itself is likely flirting with a thousand.

All that power passes through a lightweight carbon fiber driveshaft to a virtually indestructible Ford 9-inch rear end. Huge Baer six-piston calipers are tasked with keeping this black-on-black fury from ending up in a ditch, aided by aggressive Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires wrapped around 18-inch CCW SA50 wheels.

Velocity has kept the exterior deceptively subtle, cloaked in mirror-like BASF raven black paint. Inside, however, the car is all modern luxury. Recaro bucket seats, a Sparc Industries steering wheel, modern Vintage Air climate control, and genuine Alcantara headlining. About audio system, now there’s also a sophisticated Blaupunkt Frankfurt head unit.

Velocity claims this Mustang “redefines the performance icon of a generation through world-class engineering”. Given they can deliver a full-scale, 800 HP restomod in a mere 14 weeks it’s hard to argue.