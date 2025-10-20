The Ford Excursion could return to crush driveways once again

It looks like Ford might be dusting off one of its most unapologetically oversized relics, the Excursion. The gargantuan SUV that vanished in 2005 may lumber back onto the scene in 2026, reminding everyone that subtlety and fuel efficiency are still highly overrated concepts in certain corners of America.

Rumors suggest the new Excursion would once again borrow its bones from the Ford F-250 Super Duty, meaning it could tow a small village while providing enough cabin space to host Thanksgiving dinner. At an expected 230 inches long, it would easily dethrone the Cadillac Escalade IQL and Jeep Grand Wagoneer as the reigning road monarchs. If “bigger is better” were a religion, the Excursion would be its high priest.

The original model, born in 1999, was both praised and cursed for being the largest SUV ever sold by a major automaker, a gas-guzzling beast that could transport an entire scout troop and their camping gear in one trip. Unfortunately for Ford, the early 2000s brought soaring fuel prices, growing environmental guilt, and the grim realization that parking this thing required divine intervention. By 2005, the Excursion was history.

But time heals all wounds, and apparently also public perception. AI-generated renderings have reignited nostalgia among truck enthusiasts, depicting a modern Excursion that blends industrial-grade toughness with luxury interiors. Think of it as a Super Duty that went to finishing school. Under the hood, Ford’s burly 7.3-liter “Godzilla” V8 is rumored to make a comeback, though whispers of hybridization hint that Ford might try to greenwash its way into 2026.

The revived Excursion would target customers who see towing capacity as a personality trait and regard “fuel economy” as a conspiracy. It would sit above the Expedition, appealing to massive families, contractors, and apocalypse preppers alike. For now, Ford remains silent, as always, letting speculation do the marketing. But if the Excursion does return, America’s love affair with excess isn’t going anywhere.