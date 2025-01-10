The first personalized pasta inspired by the iconic Fiat 500 by Pasta Evangelists

FIAT 500-shaped pasta celebrates the iconic Italian car and heritage. Available now via Pasta Evangelists’ takeaway and recipe kit menus until the end of January. Perfect for children and families, adding fun to mealtimes. Fiat UK has teamed up with Pasta Evangelists to bring the iconic Fiat 500 to the dining table in a fun and delicious new way. For the first time ever, Pasta Evangelists have created a custom-shaped pasta inspired by the timeless Fiat 500, as part of their Winter in Piemonte menu. This playful, car-shaped pasta pays tribute to FIAT’s iconic heritage and adds a touch of Italian joy to every meal.

Homage to the history of the brand

This special-edition pasta, available exclusively through Pasta Evangelists, pays homage to Fiat’s Italian roots in Piemonte, the birthplace of the Fiat 500. Customers can order the bespoke pasta on the takeaway menu, for a limited time only, and pair it with their favourite sauce, or discover it in Pasta Evangelists’ recipe kits, perfect for creating memorable family meals at home.

“We’re thrilled to partner with FIAT UK to create our first-ever custom pasta shape,” said Alessandro Savelli, Founder of Pasta Evangelists. “The Fiat 500 is an iconic symbol of Italian style and innovation and we’re excited to bring its charm to dining tables across the UK. We hope that our specialised Winter in Piemonte menu will bring a bit of la dolce vita to our guests.”

Price of recipe kits

The home recipe kits start at £8.99, and the pasta dishes on delivery start from £12.25. “Fiat has always been about evoking happiness and bringing people together, whether through our cars or partnerships like this,” said Giuseppe Cava, Marketing Director of Fiat UK. “Collaborating with Pasta Evangelists allows us to celebrate our shared Italian heritage in a creative and delicious way, and we can’t wait for families to experience the fun of FIAT shaped pasta.” The Fiat 500 shaped pasta is available until the end of January 2025.