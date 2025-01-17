The first car in the UK market to offer list price parity between electric and gasoline hybrid versions

The available New Frontera Electric is equipped with a 44 kWh battery that provides 186 miles of range (WLTP); the Long Range version with 248 miles of range will follow later this year. Frontera Hybrid features a 1.2 turbocharged engine with 100 hp or 136 hp and 48-volt hybrid technology. Clever packaging means the Frontera has a similar footprint to an Astra hatchback, but offers more trunk capacity with the rear seats folded down (1,600 liters) than an Astra Sports Tourer Electric (1,594 liters)

Car specifications

The new Frontera Hybrid can accommodate up to seven people. Available in Design and GS specifications, with two optional packages. New Frontera Electric and Frontera Hybrid both start at £23,495 OTR, eliminating the list price premium that usually applies to electric cars. New Frontera Electric available at £349 per month, plus £349 initial lease. Electric All In: the new enhanced offer for EV customers includes 8 years of roadside assistance (including emergency charging assistance), 10,000 miles of free home charging2 , a £500 contribution toward an Ohme home wallbox or public charging credit, and 6 months of access to connected services. With the launch of the New Frontera, Vauxhall has fulfilled its commitment to offer an all-electric version of every car and van in its range.

Vauxhall has opened orders for the New Frontera, the first car in the U.K. market to offer list price parity between electric and gasoline hybrid versions. James Taylor, CEO of Vauxhall, said, “The opening of orders for the New Frontera is an important milestone in making electric vehicles more affordable, as the first model in the U.K. market to offer identical list price for electric and gasoline hybrid versions. With our completely revamped range of electric SUVs, we are offering customers even more choice as part of our ongoing efforts to democratize access to electric vehicles, both through our Electric Streets campaign, our new Electric All In benefits package, and by offering an all-electric version of every model in our passenger car and van range.”

Electric All In

The new Frontera Electric is available with Electric All In, Vauxhall’s new enhanced offering to make the transition to electric driving even more rewarding. Electric All In introduces several key upgrades over the previous Plug & Go offering, providing drivers with unparalleled support and convenience. Customers now benefit from eight years of comprehensive roadside assistance, an upgrade from the previous three years. The extended coverage also includes emergency charging assistance. With this service, drivers can call for help to recharge their vehicle at the roadside or be retrieved at the nearest charging point, minimizing the interruption of their journey.

In addition to extended road support, Electric All In maintains Vauxhall’s popular charging offer. This includes a £500 credit that can be used for an Ohme home wallbox installation or a Tesco charging credit or an Octopus Electroverse credit. New to the offer is a free 10,000-mile home recharge when switching to the Intelligent Octopus GO home energy tariff, which offers significant cost savings for electric vehicle owners. 2

Finally, the Electric All In offer includes a free six-month subscription to Connect Plus, which is accessed through the MyVauxhall app. The subscription enhances the driving experience by offering features such as real-time navigation, remote vehicle status updates and real-time traffic information, as well as cabin preconditioning and the ability to schedule refills via the app.

Pricing

The new Frontera Electric and Frontera Hybrid both start at £23,495, making it the first car in the UK market to offer list price parity between electric and gasoline hybrid versions.

Customers can also test drive the new Frontera Electric GS starting at £349 per month, plus £349 initial rental, with a five-year long-term lease (PCH) agreement. 1 Alternatively, customers opting for a PCP financing agreement can choose a Frontera Electric GS at £324 per month for five years, with a £2,000 deposit. For those wishing to obtain more information, we recommend visiting the Stellantis press release issued on January 16.