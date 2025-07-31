The Fiat Toro 2026 was spotted uncovered on top of a car transporter

A fleet of Fiat Toro 2026s has been intercepted on a car transporter, free of camouflage. The images, captured and circulated on social media, show the pickup in its final form, suggesting that its arrival in dealerships is imminent.

The update, scheduled for mid-August, focuses mainly on an aesthetic makeover. In fact, photos reveal a redesigned front grille, which is the most obvious change to the new model. The official debut is approaching, and with it comes confirmation of new features that will affect both exterior design and interior fittings.

The new Fiat Toro 2026 in preview

The first images of the unveiled Fiat Toro 2026 have been captured, immortalized on a truck trailer. The photos reveal a significant restyling, updating the pickup’s look, making it more modern and in line with the brand’s latest trends.

The most noticeable change is the new front grille, which echoes the design of the European Fiat Grande Panda. On top versions, such as the Ultra, the grille is enhanced with chrome details and vertical slats, while more affordable versions opt for a more minimalist look with black elements. The grille surround is designed to integrate harmoniously with the headlights and the lower bumper, which has also been redesigned.

The light clusters also undergo a major evolution: the LED daytime running lights adopt a new pixel shape. The sides, on the other hand, retain their original line, distinguished only by new wheels. The rear of the vehicle is no different: the LED headlights are now slimmer and feature a new interior layout. Completing the restyling is a revamped rear bumper, featuring vertical slots that simulate air intakes, as well as new lights and lines at the bottom. Together, these changes give the new Fiat Toro 2026 a more aggressive and contemporary look, ready to compete in the marketplace.

New exterior details

In the restyled Fiat Toro, we notice new exterior details, such as a horizontal line running through the tailgate. Although the shape is unprecedented, its opening will remain that of a double door. Inside the cabin, the changes are more discreet. The most notable change is the introduction of the electronic parking brake, which can be activated by a button and has an “auto-hold” function.

The available images do not reveal many details about the interior of the new model, but updated upholstery and a new graphic interface for both the digital dashboard and the infotainment system can be expected.

Fiat Toro 2026 engines

As for powertrains, the 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline engine could be paired with a 48V light hybrid system. This upgrade, which would improve the efficiency of the 176-hp and 270 Nm of torque powertrain, could come to market later than the pickup’s launch.

Diesel variants of the new Fiat Toro 2026 are preparing for a significant upgrade. Under the hood we will find a 2.2 turbodiesel engine capable of delivering 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, which has already been tested and appreciated on other models in the range. This powertrain will be mated to an efficient nine-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of traction options, the pickup will retain its versatility. Both 4×2 front-wheel drive (exclusively with the 1.3 turbo gasoline engine) and 4×4 all-wheel drive, reserved for the new diesel engines, will be available.

Prices, according to early rumors, are expected to remain stable and not deviate too much from the current ones. It is estimated that the price list could range between 157,490 and 226,490 reais, depending on the configuration and trim chosen.