The Fiat Qubo might be the 7-seater surprise of 2026

The automotive world is currently buzzing with a mystery that sounds like a blast from the past: the Fiat Qubo L. This unexpected contender is poised to be the star of the Brussels Auto Show, set to open its doors on January 9, 2026.

Stellantis has been tantalizingly vague, describing the vehicle as a versatile, “cheerful” family van featuring a 7-seater layout and, in a shocking twist for 2026, a diesel engine. With zero teasers or official photos released, the industry is left playing a high-stakes game of “guess the chassis”.

To understand the confusion, we have to remember that the original Fiat Qubo was a tiny, sub-4-meter “multispace” vehicle derived from the Fiorino, which met its end in early 2020. Given that the old model was a cramped Turkish-built box, it’s highly unlikely Fiat invested in a ground-up new generation for such a niche nameplate. The “L” in the name, however, screams “Long”, suggesting a significant stretch to accommodate those two extra passengers mentioned in the official blurb.

The Qubo L might just be a clever rebrand of the Fiat Doblò Maxi passenger version, currently sold in markets like Turkey. This would align it with its Stellantis cousins, the Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter, and Opel Combo Life. While these siblings have largely been forced into an electric-only existence in Europe, the inclusion of a diesel powertrain suggests Stellantis is finally reading the room and returning to internal combustion for families who actually need to drive more than 100 miles without a three-hour charging break.

Of course, the rumor mill doesn’t stop there. Some insiders speculate the Qubo L could actually be a rebadged version of the new Opel Frontera or Citroën C3 Aircross SUVs, both of which offer seven seats on a budget-friendly platform. Whether it’s a rugged van or a disguised SUV, we won’t have to wait long.