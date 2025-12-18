Stellantis is bringing the chaos to Brussels Motor Show

Brussels is about to get very crowded, and we aren’t just talking about many many visitors. From January 9 to 18, the Brussels Motor Show will serve as the primary staging ground for a massive Stellantis offensive, featuring a staggering 62 vehicles from 11 different brands. It is essentially an automotive family reunion where, surprisingly, every single relative actually decided to show up.

Leading the mainstream charge are the refreshed Opel Astra and the sharp Peugeot 408, but the real curiosity-seekers will be hovering around the European premieres. The lineup includes the Leapmotor B03X electric crossover and the Fiat Qubo L. However, the award for most unconventional commuter surely goes to the Fiat Professional Tris, a three-wheeled electric vehicle that proves sometimes the fourth wheel is just unnecessary weight.

The concept cars are where Stellantis truly lets its imagination run wild. Citroën will present the Elo, a 4.1-meter electric vehicle with a modular interior that somehow fits six passengers. It is the perfect choice for families who consider “personal space” an optional luxury. On the terrifyingly fast side of the spectrum, Opel is bringing the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. This concept boasts a ridiculous 900 HP and a 0-100 km/h time of just two seconds, finally giving Corsa drivers the power they need to accidentally exit the solar system.

The prestige brands are also flexing their muscles. Maserati is set to display the Grecale Folgore and the MCPura Cielo, while Jeep leans into the dark side with the Avenger Black Edition. For those who live for the dirt, Lancia is bringing the Ypsilon HF Integrale, a rally-bred beast developed for the WRC2 category.

The drama peaks on opening day, January 9, when the Car of the Year 2025 winner is announced. Stellantis has two horses in this race with the Citroën C5 Aircross and the Fiat Grande Panda among the seven finalists.