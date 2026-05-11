The Ferrari that proves rock gods have better taste than you

Tony Iommi didn’t just invent the heavy metal riff. He also understood that a true “Iron Man” shouldn’t be caught dead in something boring. While the Ferrari F430 Spider might not be the rarest unicorn to ever gallop out of Maranello, this specific specimen, chassis #164409, carries a certain gravitational pull that most mass-produced supercars lack.

This is one of the final ten F430 Spiders ever built, a swan song for a model that redefined what a “daily-driver” Ferrari could be, and it once belonged to the founder of Black Sabbath himself. Naturally, in a nod to Iommi’s dark aesthetic, the car is finished in a sinister Nero Daytona over a sand-colored interior, sitting on bronze wheels that scream “rock royalty” without the tacky neon lights of modern-day influencers.

Technically speaking, the F430 wasn’t just a facelift of the 360 Modena. It was the engineering exorcism the brand desperately needed. While the 360 was a beautiful mess of timing belts and maintenance bills that could bankrupt a small nation, the F430 introduced the world to the glorious 4.3-liter V8 engine with a chain-driven distribution. Finally, Ferrari owners could stop crying during their annual service.

With 490 HP screaming at 8,500 rpm, this analog beast delivers a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. It’s a symphony of mechanical violence controlled by the then-revolutionary E-Diff and the Manettino, technology ripped straight from the Formula 1 grid of the Schumacher era.

This particular unit, currently showing 37,979 miles, has been pampered by a prominent member of the Ferrari Owners’ Club UK, ensuring that its “heavy metal” soul remains in pristine condition.

Of course, there is the “wrong side of the car” issue. It’s right-hand drive, which might annoy the left-hand-drive snobs, but for an estimated price of £60,000 to £70,000, it’s practically a steal.

As it heads to the Iconic Auctioneers stage at Supercar Fest 2026 this May 16th, one lucky enthusiast will inherit a Pininfarina masterpiece that still makes modern, turbocharged toasters look like plastic toys.