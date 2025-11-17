Ferrari 250 GTO: the one-off Bianco Speciale heads to auction, a true unicorn | Video

When a Ferrari 250 GTO appears on the market, it is never just a sale, it’s an event that shakes the entire collector-car world. Models this rare surface only occasionally at top-tier auctions, and each appearance is enough to capture global attention. That’s exactly the case with the example that Mecum Auctions will offer in January 2026 in Kissimmee, Florida: an already iconic car, made even more extraordinary by a unique detail. It is the only GTO ever finished in Bianco Speciale, a one-off colour that makes it a true unicorn in the model’s history.

Ferrari 250 GTO in Bianco Speciale: a one-off masterpiece heads to auction in 2026

Chassis 3729 GT is regarded as one of the most valuable and sought-after 250 GTOs ever built. It boasts an impressive racing pedigree, in line with the GTO’s competition-focused legacy, and comes with extensive documentation certifying its authenticity.

Mecum accompanied the announcement with a dedicated video retracing the car’s entire life, beginning with its early races under John Coombs. Through archival footage and technical details, the film reconstructs a journey of competition, notable ownerships and decades of careful preservation without invasive restoration.

That last point is one of the car’s greatest appeals: it has been maintained, repainted and kept in excellent running condition, but never fully restored. Many collectors consider this a major advantage, as it preserves the car’s physical memory and historical integrity. It’s no surprise, then, that several experts describe it as one of the most significant GTOs ever offered at public auction.

This example belongs to the first series, the most sought-after of the two GTO generations built between 1962 and 1964. Delivered new to John Coombs, it was driven by renowned names such as Graham Hill, Roy Salvadori, Mike Parkes and Richie Ginther. Its résumé includes one victory and five GT-class podiums, further elevating the prestige of an already legendary machine.

Since 1999, the car has been part of the collection of Jon Shirley, a prominent American collector closely associated with Ferrari’s heritage. Under his stewardship, the GTO has appeared at Pebble Beach, the Cavallino Classic, the Goodwood Revival and the Monterey Historics at Laguna Seca, becoming a recognised and admired presence at the world’s premier historic-motoring events.

Its uniqueness isn’t just skin-deep. Under the bonnet sits the famed 3.0-litre V12 designed by Gioachino Colombo, producing 300 horsepower and considered one of the most iconic Ferrari engines ever created. Its sound, often described as a “mechanical symphony”, is a defining part of its allure. Even conductor Herbert von Karajan, a passionate Ferrari owner, once claimed that no instrument could ever replicate its harmonics.

The 250 GTO is, and remains, a masterpiece of functional design. The bodywork, crafted by Sergio Scaglietti, was shaped by aerodynamic necessity, yet achieved such beauty that it is widely regarded as a sculpture in motion. Its proportions, air intakes, taut surfaces and flowing silhouette continue to influence designers and captivate enthusiasts decades later.

With only 36 examples ever built, the GTO stands among the rarest and most coveted cars on the planet. No official estimate has been released for its expected sale price, but it is almost certain to fetch many tens of millions, with a real possibility of setting a new record.