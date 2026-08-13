The Ferrari everyone loves to hate just found the ultimate tax haven

In just a matter of hours, the internet generated enough pure, unadulterated disdain to send stress tremors through the historic gates of Maranello. Yet, despite the collective meltdown across social media feeds, the Ferrari Luce is officially in production. To add a cinematic flourish to the uproar, the very first production example, chassis number zero, is headed straight under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s during Monterey Car Week. Naturally, it is all for charity.

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In this context, “charity” translates to proceeds flowing directly into the Ferrari Foundation to support M-Tech Alfredo Ferrari alongside ongoing educational initiatives in the United States.

Emanuele Carando, Ferrari’s Global Marketing Director, publicly confessed that Maranello anticipated a “strong, highly polarizing response”. What they probably did not foresee was the sheer unity of the backlash. It is one thing to divide an audience; it is a rare masterpiece to unite the entire internet in unanimous disapproval. Still, if executives are crying, they are wiping their tears with fresh pre-order slips: allocations for the 2026 build slots completely sold out within mere weeks of the official reveal.

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Carrying an eye-watering base sticker price of 550,000 euros, the Luce refuses to commit to a traditional silhouette. While keyboard critics gleefully torched its design language, aesthetics take a back seat when you are dealing with the maiden build of an electric Ferrari. To make this zero-series unit even more irresistible to ultra-high-net-worth collectors, it comes clad in a bespoke Pearl Semi-Gloss paint with color-matched wheels and brake calipers, paired with an interior finished in Pearl Le Mans metallic leather and Corvar Gray accents—all custom-crafted exclusively for this singular offering.

RM Sotheby’s opened bidding estimates at $1.1 million, which is almost modest when stacked against the base MSRP plus a few generous options. Historical auction dynamics suggest the hammer could comfortably fall near the $7 million mark. After all, a one-off Daytona SP3 raked in $26 million for the Ferrari Foundation at the exact same Monterey venue last year.

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The ultra-wealthy harbor a well-documented passion for winning serial number zero of anything remotely exclusive, especially when they can write off astronomical bids on their tax returns with a saintly philanthropic grin. A high-profile charity gala is the ultimate vehicle for achieving both simultaneously.